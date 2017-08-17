Daily List: 3 Tips For Taking Amazing Pictures From A Plane – With Your Smart Phone

Your airplane seat is a great vantage point for taking pictures with your smartphone – so make the most of those few seconds you have to get that shot! On the Daily List, Marianne has three tips for taking amazing pictures from a plane!

Trainer Honored

One local trainer has been honored in a very special way! Deuce Mason is in Sacramento to find out what makes him one of the elite trainers in the country!

Robert Linkul & John Thomas

Be Stronger Fitness

4:30 Am To 11 Am And 2:00 Pm To 8:00 Pm (Monday Through Friday)

(916) 955 – 1586

Thrift Store Day

It’s National Thrift Store Day! Of course, we need to visit our favorite!!! Thrift Town always surprises us with great finds and they are always up for a fun challenge.

http://thrifttown.com

Corpse Flower

Roseville High’s corpse flower in full bloom! We’ll get a peek at this rare (but stinky) natural wonder!

http://www.rosevilletigers.org

Eclipse Viewing Safety

Ignoring the safety warnings for viewing the eclipse could have MAJOR consequences. VSP network eye doctor Dr. Moos (Mose) has some safety tips on how to view the eclipse without seriously damaging your eyes.

Dr. Gutierrez and Associates

2615 Capitol Avenue

Sacramento

https://www.vsp.com/

Back-to-School Nutrition

Kids are heading back to school and if you’re busy buying notebooks, pencils, and papers, don’t forget to restock your kitchen with healthy foods and beverages that help kids excel both in and out of school.

http://appforhealth.com/

Still Need Eclipse-Viewing Glasses?

Get ’em while they’re hot! With the solar eclipse only days away, many folks are wondering where they can get the special viewing glasses! We’ll show you where you can still buy a pair for the whole family.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, August 21

9am – 12pm

World of Wonders Science Museum

2 N. Sacramento St.

Lodi

209.368.0WOW (0969)

http://www.wowsciencemuseum.org

Each For Change

The SSPCA is partnering with Chipotle on Friday, August 18 to raise money for the Sacramento SPCA animals. Here are the deets.



Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

SSPCA Eat For Change

Greater Sacramento Area Chipotle Locations

Tomorrow

10:45am To 10pm

*With Flyer…50% of proceeds to to SSPCA.

Me & You Duo

Me & You Duo is a husband and wife team playing alternate folk, blues, and soul with beautiful harmonies. Check out their upcoming show in Grass Valley.

Naggiar Vineyards & Winery

August 20 1-4pm

18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley

‘K is for Kindergarten’

A is for at last! Starting school is fun with the book “K for Kindergarten.” A local author is here to share her new book!

August 19th Barnes & Noble Birdcage/Citrus Heights 11-1; Avid Reader Davis 3-5pm

August 26th – Barnes & Noble Folsom 11 a..m Storytime

Sept. 16-17 – ScholareShare Children’s Book Festival. FairyTale Town, Sacramento.

Mural Fest

The Wide Open Walls mural festival is taking place from August 10th through the 20th, 2017. It will bring over 40 artists —

local, national and international — to the Sacramento area. This year’s event adds to the region’s already venerable history of mural painting – which has produced over 600 murals over the last 40 years.

Wide Open Walls mural festival

August 10th through the 20th

http://wow916.com

Manly Minute: Working & Living With Your Spouse

In today’s economic climate and competitive job market, it’s common to hear someone dedicated to their career say they are married to their work. However, there has been a recent upward trend in couples who actually fuse their marriage with their work.

