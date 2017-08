FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – An elderly man and his wife were left unscathed after a horrific crash between a car and a train.

Fairfield Fire Department shared this picture last night.

They say that at about 9:30 p.m., an elderly driver mistook railroad tracks for Vanden Road. The driver then went onto the tracks, crashing his car into the train.

Good Samaritans saw what happened and were able to get the man and his wife out of the car and to safety.

Firefighters say no one was hurt in the incident.