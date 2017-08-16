Daily List: Flying Soon? How To Sleep Like A Baby on A Plane

Some people can just get on a plane and nod off in minutes. Others can’t get comfortable — and most us are somewhere in between. But if you put some thought into it, you can get a good couple of hours dozing off on that jet! On the Daily List this morning — how to sleep like a baby on a plane!

NASA Countdown to the Eclipse

Are you ready for the historic solar eclipse that’s just days away? Do you have what you need to see it safely? You can see the eclipse no matter where you are in North America on Aug. 21!

https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov

http://twitter/NASASun

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner opened their 100th restaurant on August 7. To celebrate this, Paul rode his motorcycle to all 100 stores, through 8 states and 10 national parks in 10 days. He is ending his route here in Sacramento and we are greeting him and having breakfast with him!

https://blackbeardiner.com/

Heli Fly School

1404 Flightline Drive, Lincoln

(916) 587 3777

http://www.heliflyschool.com

West Sac First Day Fun

http://www.wusd.k12.ca.us

New Roseville Golf Academy Powered by Operation 36

The New Roseville Golf Academy Powered by Operation 36 is a brand new year-long golf program for all ages. With 6 divisions, 12 subjects and 72 objectives, this long-term program is for children and adults who are serious about learning how to golf. Each week of the program has a theme. This week’s is respect.

349 Diamond Oaks Rd.

Roseville

916-771-4653

http://golfroseville.com

Camden Springs Field Trip

Residents of Camden Springs Retirement Community are going on a little field trip today! They’ll suit up and hit the track at K1 Speed Indoor Karting!

Camden Springs Gracious Retirement Living

916-714-6565

https://www.k1speed.com

Dishin’ with Tina: Julian’s Pâtisserie And Café

6610 Folsom-Auburn Rd. #7

Folsom

916.936.4735

http://www.jppastryarts.com/

‘Sister Act’ the Musical at Music Circus

Based on the hit 1992 film, this uplifting musical comedy is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of sisterhood, with a score by Tony and Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken.

‘Sister Act ‘

Music Circus

Aug 22-27

1419 H Street

Sacramento

Camp Like a Pro

Summer may be winding down but camping season is far from over! Deuce Mason is showing us with some cool products to get you ready for the march to Labor Day weekend.

https://kamprite.com/

Wide Open Walls

There are just a few more days for you to see the amazing murals through Wide Open Walls but don’t forget to get off the grid. We are checking out an artist’s mural off Power Inn Rd and finding out about some of the other art you can see in this area.

Until August 20

http://www.wow916.com/

White Haute Fashion

Before you attend Sacramento’s most stylish eating event, you have to be prepared to dress for the occasion. We preview a fashion show of all-white styles for men and women.

Le Diner en Blanc Sacramento Fashion and Style Preview

Macy’s Downtown Commons

414 K Street

Sacramento

Tonight

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Le Diner en Blanc Sacramento

Secret Sacramento Location

October 17

Register for the Waiting List

https://sacramento.dinerenblanc.com/register

Manly Minute: 5 Tips For Telling Jokes At Work

It turns out that cracking a few jokes with colleagues not only serves to lighten the mood but also helps others listen more closely to weighty topics of conversation and can help build your professional reputation, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

