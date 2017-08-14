‘Wait Until 8th’ Pledge: Parents Waiting To Buy Smartphones For Kids

(CBS) — Kids are getting fancy phones as early as first and second grade, but a new parent-backed push is asking families to hold off until 8th grade.

The mom behind the pledge said parents says cave before then because “everyone had them” and didn’t want their child to feel left out, CBS Minnesota reports.

Parents can go online and sign up for the “Wait Until 8th” Pledge.

It doesn’t become public until 10 families at the same school sign up, so there’s a support system in place.

Parents can still get their kids a phone for calling or texting.