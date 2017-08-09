Starbucks Debuts Horchata Frappuccino Made With Almond Milk

(CBS) – Unicorn Frappuccino? That’s so last month. There’s a new drink on the Starbucks menu: it’s Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino.

Horchata is a classic milk drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla popular in Mexico and Central America. Another version of the drink – horchata de chufa – is common in Spain.

Starbucks has its own version with an icy blend of almond milk, sweet cinnamon syrup, coffee, ice, whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.

“The creamy and cool texture – ideal for warm August days – is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon which hint that fall is near,” according to a Starbucks press release.

The drink is available at participating locations across the United States and Canada.