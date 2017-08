SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Florin Perkins Road, near Fruitridge Road.

Sacramento police say a person was struck by a vehicle in the area a little before 6 a.m. That person has died, police say.

Breaking: Sac PD confirms veh vs. pedestrian is fatal on Florin Perkins Rd between 23rd ave and Fruitridge Road pic.twitter.com/5GsDo7F0nE — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) August 8, 2017

No other details about the incident have been released.

Florin Perkins between 23rd Avenue to Fruitridge Road is closed in both directions. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.