Caltrans Sign Along I-80 Hacked To Read ‘Trump Has Herpes’

DAVIS (CBS13) – Drivers had to do a double-take after seeing a hacked sign along Interstate 80 late Wednesday night.

The first reports of the sign started popping up on Twitter just before 11 p.m. It read “TRUMP HAS HERPES.”

The sign, which is along eastbound I-80 near the UC Davis exit, has since been fixed.

It wouldn’t be the first time in recent memory that a local freeway sign was hacked. In July, a Caltrans sign in Napa had “caution, asian drivers” inputted by a hacker. Back in May 2016, a sign in Dixon was hacked to read “Free Hookers Ahead.”

A Caltrans spokesperson says the sign was put out as part of the Pioneer Bridge Project. The sign doesn’t appear to have been broken into; Caltrans is investigating how the sign was changed.