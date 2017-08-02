Man Accused Of Stealing $600 In Dealer Chips From Stockton Card Room

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to catch a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in poker chips from a Stockton card room.

On July 13, the man allegedly stole $600 in poker chips from the dealer tray at Kings Card Club in the 6100 block of N. West Lane in Stockton, say police.

Stockton police urge anyone information about the theft to give them a call at (209) 937-8377, Case Review Unit at (209) 937-8472, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Callers can remain anonymous. Refer to DR# 17-25971.