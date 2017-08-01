East Sacramento Bagel Shop Closes, Says It Lost Lease

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A popular East Sacramento bagel shop has shut its doors.

Sacramento Bagel at H and 47th streets is closed as of August 1. A sign on the door reads that the business had lost its lease.

“While it breaks our hearts to do this, we have no choice but to close our business,” the sign reads. “Many, many thanks and much love to all of our customers who have frequented…our restaurant over the years. We will miss you!”

The bagel shop had a 3.5-star rating on Yelp, based on 119 reviews.