Show Us Your Dancing Pics
It’s National Dance Day! We want to see you dance! Email us dancing pictures! GoodDay@kmaxtv.com
National Dance Day
Saturday July 29th from 9am-11am
Capitol West Steps, 10th & Capitol
FREE dance event for all ages
http://www.sacndd.com
Mama Bootcamp
Summer Closet Cleaning and Back To School preparation inspires a fresh new outlook for your closets, but how about your workouts?
Live Events and Classes:
Mention Mama Bootcamp On Good Day
Get 4 Weeks of bootcamps and personal coaching for $59
(916) 300-8576
http://mamabootcamp.com
Bike for Betsy
Team Ride is teaming up with a local family to raise awareness for melanoma! After a mother recently lost her battle — the family is working to raise funds for the Melanoma Research Institute. We are at Team Ride in Folsom to preview the event and share how you can get invovled.
2750 E Bidwell St #150, Folsom, CA 95630
Saturday, July 29th at 11:00am
TEAMride – Folsom
916.805.5852
https://www.gofundme.com/bike-for-betsy
Free Summer Soul Yoga Series
Every Saturday
Now – October at 9am
Palladio, Folsom
PaddleSplash Fest
Kids’ paddleboarding team! We hit the water with the pint-size paddlers who make up the “nor cal groms” team to preview their huge fundraiser this weekend on Lake Natoma!
July 29th-30th
Lake Natoma
Fundraiser for our Youth Paddle Board Club
http://www.norcalsup.com
You can register for al clinics and races at:
https://paddleguru.com/races/PaddleSplash2017
Kohl’s Child Spree
In collaboration with the EGUSD Regional Student Support Centers, the Elk Grove Optimist Club annually sponsors the Child Spree!
24th Annual Child Spree
9650 Bruceville Rd, Elk Grove, CA
Saturday, July 29th at 5:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
East Lawn Run & Walk
The East Lawn will host its 10th Annual Fab 40’s 5k Run/Walk benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California. This is the official City of Sacramento 5k Championship certified course, which has raised over $250,000 in proceeds over the last 10 years.
10th Annual Fab 40’s 5k Run & Walk
East Lawn Memorial Park
4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819
Race Start at 8:30am
http://fab40s5k.org/
Kids Obstacle Challenge
Run, jump, scale, and wade your way through the largest touring adventure and obstacle course event series for kids in the nation!
Sacramento
Saturday, July 29, 2017 | 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
$36-$56 per Ticket | Ages 5-16 | Parents Run Free
Granite Regional Park, 8200 Ramona Ave, Sacramento, CA 95826
Truitt Bark Park Grand Opening
The moment has finally arrived! Truitt Bark Park will open to the public with a free community celebration designed for the entire family.
Truitt Bark Park
1818 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Jul 29, 2017 at 09:00 am – 12:00 pm
FREE
https://www.facebook.com/events/1929576957311784/
Veteran Benefit and Classic Car Show
The Capitol Stokers Inc. is one of the oldest car clubs in the State of California, establishing in Sacramento in 1949. This weekend, the non-profit is hosting its first ever, Veteran Benefit Car Show to help support our veterans in need!
2784 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817
Miss Midnight Mass Pageant
The Backseat Betties present Miss Midnight Mass 2017: Calender Girls!
Yolo County Fairgrounds
1250 Gum Ave, Woodland, CA 95776
Saturday, July 29th 7pm-8pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/1818380318486737
GISHWES Winners
Gishwhes is the Greatest International Scavenger Hunt the World Has Ever Seen. Teams work together, from home or in public, to create crazy art, commit acts of kindness, and attempt fun challenges. Thousands of people from over 100 countries play every year.
http://www.gishwhes.com/g_blog/what-is-gishwhes-3/
Valerian
Ben from Empire Comics coming in to talk about Valerian!
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 482-8779
Free Adoptions at Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Rd, Sacramento, CA
One-Day Event, Saturday, July 29th (11am-6pm)
All Adoption Fees Waived for Senior Dogs and Adult Cats
The Zach Waters Band
The Zach Waters Band is bringing new music to our area! And they couldn’t be doing it without local company, Tantris Picks. These picks are manufactured stainless steel and Zach is one of its featured customers.
http://tantrispicks.com/artists/
http://zachwatersband.webs.com/about-us