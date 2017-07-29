Show Us Your Dancing Pics

National Dance Day

Saturday July 29th from 9am-11am

Capitol West Steps, 10th & Capitol

FREE dance event for all ages

http://www.sacndd.com

Mama Bootcamp

Summer Closet Cleaning and Back To School preparation inspires a fresh new outlook for your closets, but how about your workouts?

Live Events and Classes:

Mention Mama Bootcamp On Good Day

Get 4 Weeks of bootcamps and personal coaching for $59

(916) 300-8576

http://mamabootcamp.com

Bike for Betsy

Team Ride is teaming up with a local family to raise awareness for melanoma! After a mother recently lost her battle — the family is working to raise funds for the Melanoma Research Institute. We are at Team Ride in Folsom to preview the event and share how you can get invovled.

2750 E Bidwell St #150, Folsom, CA 95630

Saturday, July 29th at 11:00am

TEAMride – Folsom

2750 E Bidwell St #150, Folsom, CA 95630

916.805.5852

https://www.gofundme.com/bike-for-betsy

Free Summer Soul Yoga Series

Every Saturday

Now – October at 9am

Palladio, Folsom

PaddleSplash Fest

Kids’ paddleboarding team! We hit the water with the pint-size paddlers who make up the “nor cal groms” team to preview their huge fundraiser this weekend on Lake Natoma!

July 29th-30th

Lake Natoma

Fundraiser for our Youth Paddle Board Club

http://www.norcalsup.com

You can register for al clinics and races at:

https://paddleguru.com/races/PaddleSplash2017

Kohl’s Child Spree

In collaboration with the EGUSD Regional Student Support Centers, the Elk Grove Optimist Club annually sponsors the Child Spree!

24th Annual Child Spree

9650 Bruceville Rd, Elk Grove, CA

Saturday, July 29th at 5:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

East Lawn Run & Walk

The East Lawn will host its 10th Annual Fab 40’s 5k Run/Walk benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California. This is the official City of Sacramento 5k Championship certified course, which has raised over $250,000 in proceeds over the last 10 years.

10th Annual Fab 40’s 5k Run & Walk

East Lawn Memorial Park

4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819

Race Start at 8:30am

http://fab40s5k.org/

Kids Obstacle Challenge

Run, jump, scale, and wade your way through the largest touring adventure and obstacle course event series for kids in the nation!

Sacramento

Saturday, July 29, 2017 | 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

$36-$56 per Ticket | Ages 5-16 | Parents Run Free

Granite Regional Park, 8200 Ramona Ave, Sacramento, CA 95826

Truitt Bark Park Grand Opening

The moment has finally arrived! Truitt Bark Park will open to the public with a free community celebration designed for the entire family.

Truitt Bark Park

1818 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Jul 29, 2017 at 09:00 am – 12:00 pm

FREE

https://www.facebook.com/events/1929576957311784/

Veteran Benefit and Classic Car Show

The Capitol Stokers Inc. is one of the oldest car clubs in the State of California, establishing in Sacramento in 1949. This weekend, the non-profit is hosting its first ever, Veteran Benefit Car Show to help support our veterans in need!

2784 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

Miss Midnight Mass Pageant

The Backseat Betties present Miss Midnight Mass 2017: Calender Girls!

Yolo County Fairgrounds

1250 Gum Ave, Woodland, CA 95776

Saturday, July 29th 7pm-8pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/1818380318486737

GISHWES Winners

Gishwhes is the Greatest International Scavenger Hunt the World Has Ever Seen. Teams work together, from home or in public, to create crazy art, commit acts of kindness, and attempt fun challenges. Thousands of people from over 100 countries play every year.

http://www.gishwhes.com/g_blog/what-is-gishwhes-3/

Valerian

Ben from Empire Comics coming in to talk about Valerian!

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 482-8779

Free Adoptions at Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Rd, Sacramento, CA

One-Day Event, Saturday, July 29th (11am-6pm)

All Adoption Fees Waived for Senior Dogs and Adult Cats

The Zach Waters Band

The Zach Waters Band is bringing new music to our area! And they couldn’t be doing it without local company, Tantris Picks. These picks are manufactured stainless steel and Zach is one of its featured customers.

http://tantrispicks.com/artists/

http://zachwatersband.webs.com/about-us