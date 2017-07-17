Central California Wildfire Grows In Size, Prompts Evacuations

MARIPOSA COUNTY (AP) – The Latest on wildfires burning in Central California:

10:40 a.m.

A wildfire burning in Central California has tripled in size and is forcing more people from their homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire, burning near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Modesto, has scorched 11 square miles (28 square kilometers). It broke out Sunday in steep areas with heavy brush and tall grass.

#DetwillerFire [update] Detwiller Rd and Hunters Valley Rd, E. of Lake McClure (Mariposa Co) is now 7,100 acres. https://t.co/zBoyaN9sl1 pic.twitter.com/8yoISHa3IO — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 17, 2017

Officials have ordered an evacuation order for an unknown number of homes. The fire has destroyed one structure and damaged another.

No one has been reported injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

7:20 a.m.

A wildfire burning in Central California doubled in size in just a few hours after it broke out in steep areas with heavy brush and tall grass.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze sparked Sunday afternoon near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Modesto, is threatening homes in a rural area.

Officials have ordered an evacuation order for an unknown number of homes.

The fire has burned nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers).

In Northern California, a 900-acre wildfire in Mendocino County has also triggered an evacuation of homes.

To the south, crews are struggling to surround a 28-square-mile (72-square-kilometer) blaze burning for more than a week in the mountains of Santa Barbara County. It is just 49 percent contained after destroying 16 homes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.