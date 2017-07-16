IHOP Celebrates 59 Years With 59-Cent Pancakes Tuesday

(CBS Local) — IHOP will be serving 59-cent pancakes this Tuesday in celebration of its 59th anniversary.
Popular breakfast chain International House of Pancakes says it will be offering a short stack of buttermilk pancakes at the discounted rate on July 18.
The limited-time offer will be available at participating locations Tuesday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The offer is limited to one stack of three pancakes per customer.
IHOP first opened its doors in Toluca Lake in 1958.
