The 18th Annual Marysville Peach Festival is coming up on July 14 & 15! Expect craft vendors, food vendors cooking for every taste bud, several delicious choices of peach related foods, and great entertainment for all ages! Tina is investigating the situation!

Marysville Peach Festival

Today 10am-10pm

D St. bet. First & Seventh

It’s free to attend!

http://marysvillepeachfest.com/

The Veggie Fruit Patch

Big dreams can come in small packages, as the four-year-old founder of the Veggie Fruit Patch has shown! Growing fresh vegetables to share with the local community, she is hard at work sowing seeds of friendship.

https://www.instagram.com/theveggiefruitpatch/

Charlyne’s Rib Shack

Charlyne’s Rib Shack is proud to introduce the latest addition to our family legacy of “Fresh Authentic Wood Smoked BBQ”. An energizing blend of flavors, in our slow cooked, authentic taste of Charlyne’s Ribs.

3270 Northgate Blvd.

Sacramento

Wildlife Native Plant Garden Party

Volunteers will party hearty as they plant the Wildlife Native Plant Garden at the Wildlife Care Association.

Wildlife Care Association

5211 Patrol Rd, Sacramento, California 95652

Saturday at 8 AM – 12 PM

Christmas In July – Hallmark

GALA Gifts Hallmark has created a custom Sacramento themed hand painted, glass-blown ornament. The ornament is made in Poland and they are the exclusive retailer of this beautiful piece of art. There are celebrating with a Christmas in July store party for the unveiling of the ornaments.

Teen Challenge Thrift Store

Sacramento Valley Teen Challenge is reopening its Thrift Store! It recently was remodeled, and now under new management. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Saturday, July 15th at 1:00 pm, with a 50% off sale!

Saturday, July 15th @ 1:00 p.m.

10025 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95827

(916) 369-5422

Eppie’s Great Race

In its 44th year, Eppies Great Race is the world’s largest triathlon. The no-swim triathlon is the largest paddling event in the US.

http://www.eppiesgreatrace.org

Grillin’ & Chillin’ Car & Truck Show

Looking for a great time? Then come and enjoy the family- friendly event at Dixon’s Grillin’ & Chillin’ Car & Truck Show 8th, this July 15, 2017, an old-fashioned street fair on Highway 113 in Downtown Dixon.

Hwy 113 in Downtown Dixon.

July 15, 2017 (10am-10pm)

http://dixonribcookoff.com

http://yourtownmonthly.com/event/dixons-grillin-n-chilln-2017/

Let’s Order It All, Taco Bell

Cambi may have met her match! One man ordered the entire menu at Taco Bell.

Cloth Diapering 101 Class

Babies are expensive! One of the biggest expenses is going to be diapers – but there is an alternative! Cloth Diapering. But what exactly is that?

https://www.dearestdiapers.com/

Identity Theft

A recent analysis from the personal-finance website, Smart Asset has ranked California the 7th most vulnerable state in the U.S. for identity theft.

IKOR

101 Parkshore Drive, Folsom, CA 95630

Phone: (916) 932-2196

Wiener Races

Every dog has its day. And in this case, that day is Saturday, July 15 and the highly anticipated Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at the California State Fair at the Sacramento Cal Expo. Some of the competitors are in the Good Day studio to share the details!

California State Fair (Cal Expo)

Saturday, July 15th (1:00 pm)

Dinner on the Farm

Dinner on the Farm is one of two annual fundraiser dinners that benefit the Center for Land-Based Learning and its many educational programs.

Farm on Putah Creek

5265 Putah Creek Rd. Winters

Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 6pm

Tickets: http://landbasedlearning.org/dinner/summer-dinner-17

Frito Pie – Sail Inn

The Sail Inn bar and restaurant in West Sacramento offers highly tasty, $9 version of the corn-chip-chili-cheese treat that comes in a Frito’s bag. The chili holds plentiful smoked brisket and a smattering of black beans. Sour cream helps smooth out the chips’ saltiness. Chopped red onion and house-pickled jalapenos add spark.

Sail Inn Grotto

1522 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento, CA

916.272.2733

http://www.sailinngrotto.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sailinngrotto/

Sounds in the Vineyard

Bella Grace Vineyards is hosting the “Sounds in the Vineyard” at their wine cave tasting location in Amador County.

Bella Grace Vineyards in Plymouth

Show starts at 6pm

Tickets: $25