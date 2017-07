CLIPPER GAP (CBS13) – A wildfire in Placer County just north of Auburn has prompted mandatory evacuations.

The fire is burning in Clipper Gap and began as a structure fire. So far, it’s burned two to three acres, according to officials.

Placer County deputies are evacuating people living near Clipper Gap, Clipper Creek, Boole, and Cerro Vista Roads, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Clipper Gap Road is closed at Applegate Road.

Clipper Creek is under MANDATORY evacuation. Hard closure at Clipper Gap Rd & Applegate Rd. pic.twitter.com/HKVx4XSR0A — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) July 11, 2017

This is a developing story.