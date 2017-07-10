Daily List: 3 Mosquito Myths

Loomis Construction

Loomis is improving their downtown area in a way that honors the past. Sidewalks are being replaced and high visibility crosswalks are being added to make Taylor Road more pedestrian friendly. Cambi is with the Public Works director to find out how construction is going and what they are doing.

Facebook @idigloomis

http://IdigLoomis.com

Sun-Soaked Skin Savers

You just had a wonderful vacation but now you have a sunburn and/or your skin is peeling. What do you do? A new spa in Galt has a treatment for you. We’ll learn about the organic treatments that “skin by jb holistic spa” offers.

448 C St., Galt

916-337-0469

http://www.skinbyjb.com/

Meatless Mondays

http://www.raleys.com

Community Saves Library

In July of 2016, the Loomis Library branch closed, but thanks to the hard work of the Friends of the Loomis Library and the town of Loomis, the library just recently re-opened. We are finding out how they were able to save the library and some of the programs they have going on right now.

Thurs-Sat 10 am-5pm

Facebook: @Friendsoftheloomislibrary

http://loomislibrary.org/

The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow

Premieres

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 10:30pm ET/PT

on Fuse

Vanessa Williams

We’re live with megastar Vanessa Williams!! The accomplished actress, singer, author and designer stars in the deliciously dishy “Daytime Divas!” the VH1 comedy follows the feuds and fireworks that erupt between five female co-hosts of a talk show.

http://www.vh1.com/shows/daytime-divas

Frigid Frog Water Ice

The Frigid fFog of California is a mobile truck that serves premium shaved ice with organic products and natural fruit oils. They are the perfect addition to any birthday party, special event or fundraiser.

frigidfrogca@yahoo.com

(209) 745-2558

https://www.facebook.com/The-Frigid-Frog-of-California-Shaved-Ice-263423373773864/

Color Me Bad Makeover

Can you take that mermaid look to the next level? Can a woman in her 50s pull off purple? The answer is yes, all of the above!

3830 Northgate Blvd

Sacramento

(916) 568-2222

https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/

Manly Minute: 5 Best Cuts of Meat

Chicken, ribs, hamburgers — the choices are endless when it comes to creating a menu for your next summer gathering. But when it comes to steak, the possibilities are even more defined, especially for those who stereotype red meat as gargantuan in size and always overcook to the wrong temperature. It’s not easy perfecting meals that incorporate steak — but with a little bit of research, and some understanding, you can easily add more than just a “supermarket cut” to impress your friends and family.

Burgerim Mini Burgers

They opened almost a year ago and have become a favorite in Auburn. Their specialty is mini burgers and they have more than 10 different patties to choose from and more than 20 toppings. We are there checking out the combos.

2785 Grass Valley Hwy

(530) 537-2365

http://www.burgerim.com

Fancy Ice Cream Floats

It’s time to think outside the glass when it comes to ice cream floats! Today we’re showing you how to revamp those summertime refreshers!! How about an adult version?! Yes, please!

http://www.Humboldtcreamery.com