7-Eleven Giving Away Free Slurpees Again Tuesday

(CBS) — It’s almost that time of the year again!

That’s right, Tuesday is 7/11, and that means FREE Slurpees at 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven will be giving out the small frozen treats from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the promotion includes any flavor, including a brand-new, limited-edition one: cotton candy.

The Slurpees will be free at participating 7-Eleven stores, while supplies last.

The chain is also celebrating “Slurpee Week” from 7/12-7/18 and offering customers 11 free Slurpees if they buy seven.