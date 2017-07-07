Daily List: Love the Summer Harvest? 3 Ways to Get Free Fruit

The bounty of summer is taking over the produce aisle, but you might be able to get some of those tasty treats for free! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three ways to land yourself a little free fruit this summer!

Project Lifelong

Project lifelong is back at it again, and this year they’ve upped the ante! The youth skateboarding group was live with good day last year as the kids attempted to visit as many local skateparks as they could in one day!

Project Lifelong: http://www.facebook.com/projectlifelong

Sheriff’s Community Impact Program (SCIP): http://www.sacscip.org

Fundraisers of the Year

How do you raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for a great cause? These two people have the answer, they are the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Greater Sacramento.

http://www.mwoy.org/sac/

Singing Camp

Voice Academy’s Summer Sing Camp provides a comfortable and fun learning environment for singers ages 7-18.

Summer Sing Camp

cavoiceacademy.com/

(916) 297-7789

Synchronized Swimming Team

The Sunrise Swans Synchronized Swim Team is prepping for the annual water show!

Sunrise Swans 49th Annual Water Show

Sunday, July 9th

6-8pm

Rusch Park Pool

7801 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights

(916) 717-5497

http://www.sunriseswans.org/

Market Makers

The Black HeARTs Market is a free makers market for Modesto-area starving artists.

Featured Artist: Monica Gunderson

https://www.facebook.com/ModestoArtistSalon/

http://www.artaffective.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/monicagunderson1/

Featured Artist: Kat Strauss

https://www.facebook.com/JunkKittenDesigns/

http://Etsy.com/junkkittendesigns

http://instagram.com/junkkittendesigns

Macklemore In Modesto

Wait, was that Macklemore filming in Modesto? Yeah, it sure was!!! We all know Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore loves a good thrift shop already. But you might not realize how much he seems to love Modesto thrift shops, tattoo parlors, and grocery stores, but especially, his grandma.

Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner

3113 McHenry Ave

Modesto

(209) 523-1199

Breakdancers

The best breakdancers in the nation are descending on Sacramento for a major battle! Some of the talented performers in this weekend’s Sweet 16 Championship are showcasing their skills on the Good Day stage!

Sweet 16 Championship

Saturday: Prelims: 1-4PM & Main Event: 4-9PM

Sunday: Main Event: 2-9PM

3801 Florin Rd

Sacramento

Tickets At the Door: $15

Pre-Sale:

1 day: $10

2 days: $15

Kids 6 & Under are free

Girl Scout STEM

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in girl scouting, recognizing girls who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through remarkable “take action” projects that have sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.

Girl Scout Gold Award

STEM Workshop

http://girlscouts.org/gogoldonline

5 Things Daughters Need From Dads

Fathers have been given a tremendous ability to influence the lives of their daughters – either positively or negatively. How a father treats his daughter will shape how she views herself and how she expects to be treated by other men for the rest of her life. Girls need the following intangibles from their fathers. Be aware of these needs and focus on discovering ways to fulfill them in your daughter’s life even from an early age.

Deconstructing Toys

While most students are lounging the days away this summer, students in the Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District are taking part in a hands-on Academic Bridge program that is heavy on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Dry Creek Schools Academic Bridge Program: http://www.drycreekschools.us

Marysville Peach Festival

The 18th Annual Marysville Peach Festival is coming up on July 14 & 15! Expect craft vendors, food vendors cooking for every taste bud, several delicious choices of peach related foods, and great entertainment for all ages!

Marysville Peach Festival

July 14, 4pm-10pm

July 15, 10am-10pm

D St. bet. First & Seventh

It’s free to attend!

http://marysvillepeachfest.com/

Asian Art & Clothing

Today we preview the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop’s Asian event before they open the doors at 10 am!

http://www.cancer.org

Stockton Brew Fest

We will be doing a preview for this weekend’s beer fest. Channel Brewing company will be there pouring some of the beer they’ll have for the event and talking about the different beers they have.

Stockton Beer Week Brew Fest

Saturday, July 8

Hours: VIP – Noon to 1pm; General Admission: 1pm to 4pm.

Stockton Arena

(877) 778-6258

Website