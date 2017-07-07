Daily List: Love the Summer Harvest? 3 Ways to Get Free Fruit
The bounty of summer is taking over the produce aisle, but you might be able to get some of those tasty treats for free! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three ways to land yourself a little free fruit this summer!
Project Lifelong
Project lifelong is back at it again, and this year they’ve upped the ante! The youth skateboarding group was live with good day last year as the kids attempted to visit as many local skateparks as they could in one day!
Project Lifelong: http://www.facebook.com/projectlifelong
Sheriff’s Community Impact Program (SCIP): http://www.sacscip.org
Fundraisers of the Year
How do you raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for a great cause? These two people have the answer, they are the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Greater Sacramento.
http://www.mwoy.org/sac/
Singing Camp
Voice Academy’s Summer Sing Camp provides a comfortable and fun learning environment for singers ages 7-18.
Summer Sing Camp
cavoiceacademy.com/
(916) 297-7789
Synchronized Swimming Team
The Sunrise Swans Synchronized Swim Team is prepping for the annual water show!
Sunrise Swans 49th Annual Water Show
Sunday, July 9th
6-8pm
Rusch Park Pool
7801 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights
(916) 717-5497
http://www.sunriseswans.org/
Market Makers
The Black HeARTs Market is a free makers market for Modesto-area starving artists.
Featured Artist: Monica Gunderson
https://www.facebook.com/ModestoArtistSalon/
http://www.artaffective.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/monicagunderson1/
Featured Artist: Kat Strauss
https://www.facebook.com/JunkKittenDesigns/
http://Etsy.com/junkkittendesigns
http://instagram.com/junkkittendesigns
Macklemore In Modesto
Wait, was that Macklemore filming in Modesto? Yeah, it sure was!!! We all know Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore loves a good thrift shop already. But you might not realize how much he seems to love Modesto thrift shops, tattoo parlors, and grocery stores, but especially, his grandma.
Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner
3113 McHenry Ave
Modesto
(209) 523-1199
Breakdancers
The best breakdancers in the nation are descending on Sacramento for a major battle! Some of the talented performers in this weekend’s Sweet 16 Championship are showcasing their skills on the Good Day stage!
Sweet 16 Championship
Saturday: Prelims: 1-4PM & Main Event: 4-9PM
Sunday: Main Event: 2-9PM
3801 Florin Rd
Sacramento
Tickets At the Door: $15
Pre-Sale:
1 day: $10
2 days: $15
Kids 6 & Under are free
Girl Scout STEM
The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in girl scouting, recognizing girls who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through remarkable “take action” projects that have sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.
Girl Scout Gold Award
STEM Workshop
http://girlscouts.org/gogoldonline
5 Things Daughters Need From Dads
Fathers have been given a tremendous ability to influence the lives of their daughters – either positively or negatively. How a father treats his daughter will shape how she views herself and how she expects to be treated by other men for the rest of her life. Girls need the following intangibles from their fathers. Be aware of these needs and focus on discovering ways to fulfill them in your daughter’s life even from an early age.
Deconstructing Toys
While most students are lounging the days away this summer, students in the Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District are taking part in a hands-on Academic Bridge program that is heavy on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.
Dry Creek Schools Academic Bridge Program: http://www.drycreekschools.us
Marysville Peach Festival
The 18th Annual Marysville Peach Festival is coming up on July 14 & 15! Expect craft vendors, food vendors cooking for every taste bud, several delicious choices of peach related foods, and great entertainment for all ages!
Marysville Peach Festival
July 14, 4pm-10pm
July 15, 10am-10pm
D St. bet. First & Seventh
It’s free to attend!
http://marysvillepeachfest.com/
Asian Art & Clothing
Today we preview the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop’s Asian event before they open the doors at 10 am!
http://www.cancer.org
Stockton Brew Fest
We will be doing a preview for this weekend’s beer fest. Channel Brewing company will be there pouring some of the beer they’ll have for the event and talking about the different beers they have.
Stockton Beer Week Brew Fest
Saturday, July 8
Hours: VIP – Noon to 1pm; General Admission: 1pm to 4pm.
Stockton Arena
(877) 778-6258
Website