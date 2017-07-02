Dishin’ With Tina: D’s Smokin’ Pit
1800 Del Paso Blvd.
Sacramento
916.993.9428
Red, White, and Blue
Moth Hole provides a unique and fun shopping experience for everyone. They have new and gently used items. This weekend, they are having a huge 4th of July sale.
https://www.mothholeconsignment.com/
The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs
2620 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Sacramento
(916) 977-3997
http://www.theparloricecream.squarespace.com/
Instagram: TheParlorIceCream
Sunday Funday
Sunday Funday is taking place this Sunday and all kids are welcome. It’s $10 per child and adults are free. Play for free until 1 p.m.
http://www.theartboxchildrensstudio.com
International Celebration
Join us for a day of international music, dance and fun on the Mother Goose Stage! Enjoy back-to-back performances from local artists as they showcase unique dances from around the world.
International Celebration
Fairytale Town
3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento, California 95822
Sunday, July 2nd (11am-3pm)
http://www.fairytaletown.org/events/international-celebration-4/
Must-Have Fireworks
Fireworks stands open today and if you want to know what the new and best fireworks are, we are with the fireworks guy to show us the ones that are worth the money this year.
The Fireworks Supercenter
Mega Center at the Galleria Mall Parking Lot
http://www.TheFireworksSupercenter.com
Folsom Pro Rodeo
Folsom Pro Rodeo has been kicking it on July 4th for 57 years! The patriotic event offers family fun with non-stop rodeo action, outstanding nightly fireworks, mutton busting, a high American flag which arrives by skydiver and much more!
Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
403 Stafford St, Folsom, CA 95630
July 1st -3rd, 2017 (6:00 pm – 9:45pm)
http://www.folsomprorodeo.com/
FreedomBoatClub.com
Freedom Boat Club in Stockton is Northern California’s newest, and America’s oldest and largest boat club in existence!
Freedom Boat Club
888.781.7363
@freedomboatclubna
http://FreedomBoatClub.com
Sensory Friendly Program
Sky Zone, Stockton’s Sensory Friendly program is specifically designed for our special needs jumpers! Enjoy the unmatched FUN without the distractions.
5358 Pacific Ave., Stockton
Sensory Friendly Program (Friday & Sunday: 8am-10am)
(209) 888-0900
https://www.skyzone.com/stockton/prices-and-promos
https://www.facebook.com/SkyZoneStockton/
Victory Crown Barber Co.
Gents, listen up! There are new products on the market to keep your look, fresh. Anthony, creator of "Victory Crown Barber Co." join us in the Good Day studio to showcase the line, plus, share how you can get yours!
https://victorycrownbarberco.com
https://www.facebook.com/victorycrownbarberco/
All-American Red, White, and Brews
The 4th of July is just around the corner! Celebrate with friends and family by raising your glass to independence, responsibly! Our friends from BevMo are back with some All-American Red, White, and Brews!
BevMo! Sacramento Midtown
1700 J St
Sacramento