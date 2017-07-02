Dishin’ With Tina: D’s Smokin’ Pit

1800 Del Paso Blvd.

Sacramento

916.993.9428

Red, White, and Blue

Moth Hole provides a unique and fun shopping experience for everyone. They have new and gently used items. This weekend, they are having a huge 4th of July sale.

https://www.mothholeconsignment.com/

The Parlor Ice Cream Puffs

2620 Fair Oaks Blvd.

Sacramento

(916) 977-3997

http://www.theparloricecream.squarespace.com/

Instagram: TheParlorIceCream

Sunday Funday

Sunday Funday is taking place this Sunday and all kids are welcome. It’s $10 per child and adults are free. Play for free until 1 p.m.

http://www.theartboxchildrensstudio.com

International Celebration

Join us for a day of international music, dance and fun on the Mother Goose Stage! Enjoy back-to-back performances from local artists as they showcase unique dances from around the world.

Fairytale Town

3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento, California 95822

Sunday, July 2nd (11am-3pm)

http://www.fairytaletown.org/events/international-celebration-4/

Must-Have Fireworks

Fireworks stands open today and if you want to know what the new and best fireworks are, we are with the fireworks guy to show us the ones that are worth the money this year.

The Fireworks Supercenter

Mega Center at the Galleria Mall Parking Lot

http://www.TheFireworksSupercenter.com

Folsom Pro Rodeo

Folsom Pro Rodeo has been kicking it on July 4th for 57 years! The patriotic event offers family fun with non-stop rodeo action, outstanding nightly fireworks, mutton busting, a high American flag which arrives by skydiver and much more!

Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

403 Stafford St, Folsom, CA 95630

July 1st -3rd, 2017 (6:00 pm – 9:45pm)

http://www.folsomprorodeo.com/

FreedomBoatClub.com

Freedom Boat Club in Stockton is Northern California’s newest, and America’s oldest and largest boat club in existence!

Freedom Boat Club

888.781.7363

@freedomboatclubna

http://FreedomBoatClub.com

Sensory Friendly Program

Sky Zone, Stockton’s Sensory Friendly program is specifically designed for our special needs jumpers! Enjoy the unmatched FUN without the distractions.

5358 Pacific Ave., Stockton

Sensory Friendly Program (Friday & Sunday: 8am-10am)

(209) 888-0900

https://www.skyzone.com/stockton/prices-and-promos

https://www.facebook.com/SkyZoneStockton/

Victory Crown Barber Co.

Gents, listen up! There are new products on the market to keep your look, fresh. Gents, listen up! There are new products on the market to keep your look, fresh. Anthony, creator of “Victory Crown Barber Co.” join us in the Good Day studio to showcase the line, plus, share how you can get yours!

https://victorycrownbarberco.com

https://www.facebook.com/victorycrownbarberco/

All-American Red, White, and Brews

The 4th of July is just around the corner! Celebrate with friends and family by raising your glass to independence, responsibly! Our friends from BevMo are back with some All-American Red, White, and Brews!

BevMo! Sacramento Midtown

1700 J St

Sacramento