Suspect Detained In Hit-And-Run That Killed 2

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have detained a man sought in a hit-and-run collision in Concord that killed two young boys and sent their mother and an infant to the hospital with major injuries.
The CHP said the impact was so severe, the boys, ages 5 and 10, were thrown from the SUV and the Infiniti was catapulted over a fence.
Witnesses told investigators a man with blood on his head and face abandoned the Infiniti and ran across the highway.
The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2su6SNf ) a 3-week-old boy sustained serious head injuries and the mother, a 35-year-old San Pablo woman, suffered neck injuries.
