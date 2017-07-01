Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Vote in our daily poll | Seen on Friday's show

Suspect Detained In Hit-And-Run That Killed 2

July 1, 2017 7:25 PM
Filed Under: cash, fatalities
CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have detained a man sought in a hit-and-run collision in Concord that killed two young boys and sent their mother and an infant to the hospital with major injuries.
The California Highway Patrol said they located 35-year-old Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson, Jr. on Saturday and detained him for questioning.He was named a person of interest after the driver of an Infiniti sedan struck the back of a Dodge Durango on an on-ramp to State Route 4 Friday night.

The CHP said the impact was so severe, the boys, ages 5 and 10, were thrown from the SUV and the Infiniti was catapulted over a fence.

Witnesses told investigators a man with blood on his head and face abandoned the Infiniti and ran across the highway.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2su6SNf ) a 3-week-old boy sustained serious head injuries and the mother, a 35-year-old San Pablo woman, suffered neck injuries.

 

 

