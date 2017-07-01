Suspect Detained In Hit-And-Run That Killed 2

The CHP said the impact was so severe, the boys, ages 5 and 10, were thrown from the SUV and the Infiniti was catapulted over a fence.

Witnesses told investigators a man with blood on his head and face abandoned the Infiniti and ran across the highway.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2su6SNf ) a 3-week-old boy sustained serious head injuries and the mother, a 35-year-old San Pablo woman, suffered neck injuries.