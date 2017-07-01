Patriotic Curb Appeal

The Jeff and Geoff real estate team in Roseville will be dressing up in red, white & blue outfits and placing American flags on neighborhood lawns! They’ll be giving us a couple of tips to improve curb appeal if you’re thinking of selling your house! Tina is helping Jeff and Geoff place little flags on neighbors’ yards.

http://jeffandgeoff.com/

State Theatre Woodland

Get a first look at this historic local movie theater’s impressive transformation!Get a first look at this historic local movie theater’s impressive transformation! After a just-completed, nearly $15 million restoration, renovation, and expansion project, the new State complex’s main, historic house now hold fewer than 300 seats (recliners ), with nine smaller auditoriums.

332 Main St, Woodland, CA 95695

530.723.5321

https://www.cinemawest.com/location?house_id=45070

https://www.statetheatregala.com/

https://www.facebook.com/StateTheatreWoodland/

http://www.sacbee.com/entertainment/movies-news-reviews/article158585859.html

http://www.dailydemocrat.com/government-and-politics/20170628/showtime-state-theatre-makes-its-premiere-return-in-woodland

Worst Drivers In The Nation

Do you think that driving in Sacramento has gotten progressively worse? Well, now there’s data to prove it. According to a ranking put out on Tuesday by the Insurance company QuoteWizard, Sacramento-area drivers are the worst in the nation.

Safety Center Incorporated

3909 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento, California

800.825.7262

http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2017/06/27/sacramento-worst-drivers-in-nation/http://safetycenter.org/teen-safety/focusimulator/

Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic

Animal Services will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic! Update your pet’s vaccination record while remaining in the comfort of your vehicle. Join us for a free pet vaccination clinic event open to all Elk Grove residents with proof of residency.

City of Elk Grove Animal Services

8400 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, California 95758

Saturday, July 1st (8 AM – 11 AM)

https://www.facebook.com/ElkGroveAnimalServices/

Event information

“Mixed Breed” Wine Tasting

C.G. Di Arie’s Winery tasting event to benefit local area animal shelters with “Mixed Breed” wine! For every bottle sold, $3.00 will go to the Sacramento SPCA. What’s better than wine and helping local animals in need?

Arden Total Wine and More

2121 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

Saturday, July 1st (10:00am-2:00pm)

http://www.sspca.org/post/mixed-breed-wine-tasting

All-American Summer Sizzle

Atomic Angels are teaming up with American Legion Post 521, to benefit the Legacy Fund! 100% of all proceeds will go to benefit the Legacy Fund which is intended for the children of our fallen military who gave their all post-9/11.

6700 8th St., Rio Linda

Saturday, July 1st (12pm-4pm)

Shade Coffee Company

Look at me, I’m new! Look at me, I’m new! The Shade Coffee Company is officially opening its doors and bringing the Sacramento area some tasty sips and treats. Good Day is stopping by to start the morning!

1901 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, California 95815

(916) 710-5407

@ShadeCoffeeCompany

https://www.facebook.com/ShadeCoffeeCompany/

FREE Youth Footy Clinic

Come learn an exciting sport that is growing in popularity around the world and is relatively new to the U.S. It’s called “Footy”!

Doc Oliver Baseball Field – Land Park

Next Clinic: Saturday, July 22nd (8:30-10am)

Event info

Park Winters Pool Pass

Park Winters

27850 County Road 26., Winters, California

@parkwinters

(530) 669-3692

Cost: $50 per guest

http://www.parkwinters.com/poolside-day-rate/

https://www.facebook.com/parkwinters/

Green Valley’s Cirque d ‘ Illusion Show

Green Valley Theatre company is welcoming a new show to the stage – Cirque d ‘ Illusion show! Members of the cast join us in the Good Day studio to offer a preview.

Green Valley Theatre

3823 V St, Sacramento, CA

Fridays & Saturdays @ 8pm

http://greenvalleytheatre.com

https://greenvalleytheatre.com/tickets/cirque-dillusion-tickets/

Rep Sac Clothing

If you love the 916, you are going to love this clothing brand. Rep Sac Clothing was started in May of this year. They showcasing some of their fashions with some models.

Pop-up shop today

11-5

1400 G Street

http://www.repsacclothing.com

Grillin’ & Chillin’

July fourth is just around the corner. This morning, we are talking about “Grilling & Chilling” with our friends from Corti Brothers.

Corti Brothers

5810 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

(916) 736-3800

https://cortibrothers.com/

Overalls

Trend Alert: Overalls! If there is one trend this year you have to jump on, it’s overalls. Overalls are the perfect summer fashion statement that will easily transition into fall.

6328 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, CA 95608

(Corner of Marconi & Fair Oaks)

5005 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95820

(Just North of Fruitridge)

410 El Camino, Sacramento, CA 95815

(Just West of Del Paso)

http://www.ThriftTown.com

SF Bay Coffee Trolley

The Coffee Trolley is a coffee experience unlike any other! Not only will you be served the finest gourmet San Francisco Bay coffees, but you will be able to climb aboard and stay awhile. It’s not just coffee, it’s an experience!

800.829.1300

sfbaycoffeetrolley.com

Facebook page

All Our Waves Are Water

The author of new memoir coming out this month titled “All Our Waves Are Water” joins us in the Good Day studio to discuss his book. He’ll tell our viewers how they can get a copy.

Buy a copy