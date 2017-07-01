Patriotic Curb Appeal
The Jeff and Geoff real estate team in Roseville will be dressing up in red, white & blue outfits and placing American flags on neighborhood lawns! They’ll be giving us a couple of tips to improve curb appeal if you’re thinking of selling your house! Tina is helping Jeff and Geoff place little flags on neighbors’ yards.
State Theatre Woodland
Get a first look at this historic local movie theater's impressive transformation! After a just-completed, nearly $15 million restoration, renovation, and expansion project, the new State complex's main, historic house now hold fewer than 300 seats (recliners ), with nine smaller auditoriums.
State Theatre and Multiplex
332 Main St, Woodland, CA 95695
530.723.5321
Worst Drivers In The Nation
Do you think that driving in Sacramento has gotten progressively worse? Well, now there’s data to prove it. According to a ranking put out on Tuesday by the Insurance company QuoteWizard, Sacramento-area drivers are the worst in the nation.
Safety Center Incorporated
3909 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento, California
800.825.7262
http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2017/06/27/sacramento-worst-drivers-in-nation/
http://safetycenter.org/teen-safety/focusimulator/
Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic
Animal Services will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic! Update your pet’s vaccination record while remaining in the comfort of your vehicle. Join us for a free pet vaccination clinic event open to all Elk Grove residents with proof of residency.
Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic
City of Elk Grove Animal Services
8400 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, California 95758
Saturday, July 1st (8 AM – 11 AM)
Event information
“Mixed Breed” Wine Tasting
C.G. Di Arie’s Winery tasting event to benefit local area animal shelters with “Mixed Breed” wine! For every bottle sold, $3.00 will go to the Sacramento SPCA. What’s better than wine and helping local animals in need?
Arden Total Wine and More
“Mixed Breed” Wine Tasting
2121 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
Saturday, July 1st (10:00am-2:00pm)
All-American Summer Sizzle
Atomic Angels are teaming up with American Legion Post 521, to benefit the Legacy Fund! 100% of all proceeds will go to benefit the Legacy Fund which is intended for the children of our fallen military who gave their all post-9/11.
2nd Annual All American Summer Sizzle
6700 8th St., Rio Linda
Saturday, July 1st (12pm-4pm)
Shade Coffee Company
Look at me, I’m new! Look at me, I’m new! The Shade Coffee Company is officially opening its doors and bringing the Sacramento area some tasty sips and treats. Good Day is stopping by to start the morning!
Shade Coffee Company
1901 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento, California 95815
(916) 710-5407
FREE Youth Footy Clinic
Come learn an exciting sport that is growing in popularity around the world and is relatively new to the U.S. It’s called “Footy”!
FREE Youth Footy Clinic
Doc Oliver Baseball Field – Land Park
Next Clinic: Saturday, July 22nd (8:30-10am)
Park Winters Pool Pass
Have you experienced the pool at Park Winters? We just released the dates for day passes. Escape for the day and enjoy our luxe salt water swimming pool and hot tub. Our poolside day rate includes towel service, non-alcoholic beverages, free wifi and access to our beautiful grounds.
Park Winters
27850 County Road 26., Winters, California
(530) 669-3692
Cost: $50 per guest
Green Valley’s Cirque d ‘ Illusion Show
Green Valley Theatre company is welcoming a new show to the stage – Cirque d ‘ Illusion show! Members of the cast join us in the Good Day studio to offer a preview.
Green Valley Theatre
3823 V St, Sacramento, CA
Fridays & Saturdays @ 8pm
Rep Sac Clothing
If you love the 916, you are going to love this clothing brand. Rep Sac Clothing was started in May of this year. They showcasing some of their fashions with some models.
Rep Sac Clothing
Pop-up shop today
11-5
1400 G Street
Grillin’ & Chillin’
July fourth is just around the corner. This morning, we are talking about “Grilling & Chilling” with our friends from Corti Brothers.
Corti Brothers
5810 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
(916) 736-3800
Overalls
Trend Alert: Overalls! If there is one trend this year you have to jump on, it’s overalls. Overalls are the perfect summer fashion statement that will easily transition into fall.
6328 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, CA 95608
(Corner of Marconi & Fair Oaks)
5005 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95820
(Just North of Fruitridge)
410 El Camino, Sacramento, CA 95815
(Just West of Del Paso)
SF Bay Coffee Trolley
The Coffee Trolley is a coffee experience unlike any other! Not only will you be served the finest gourmet San Francisco Bay coffees, but you will be able to climb aboard and stay awhile. It’s not just coffee, it’s an experience!
SF Bay Coffee Trolley
800.829.1300
All Our Waves Are Water
The author of new memoir coming out this month titled “All Our Waves Are Water” joins us in the Good Day studio to discuss his book. He’ll tell our viewers how they can get a copy.
Buy a copy