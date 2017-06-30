Daily List: How to Prevent Food Poisoning on A Picnic

Warmer temperatures and eating outside go hand-in-hand, but picnics can sometimes lead to nasty surprises — like food poisoning. On the Daily List this morning, how to prevent food poisoning on a picnic!

S.M.A.R.T.

A local non-profit teaches kids how to be smart on social media!!!

S.M.A.R.T

209-351-4840

smartiam.org@gmail.com

https://www.smartiam.org/

Giant Pong Basketball

It all started when Farid was playing toss games (beer pong and corn hole) with his friends at home. There was a basketball game taking place at the same time, so he thought, why not have a game that combines the two things he enjoyed so much?

https://giantpong.net/

Perry’s Garden

Perry’s Garden has been one of the most popular farms at farmers markets throughout Northern California. They are known for their super sweet summer corn. They are also well known for their popcorn and their melons. They used to be exclusive farmers for Orville Redenbacher.

Perry’s Garden

Open Daily

9am-6pm

3101 El Centro Road

Sacramento

(916) 929-7546

Facebook page

2017 Davis Shakespeare Festival

Veterans Memorial Center Theater

June 22nd – August 6

http://www.shakespearedavis.org

Upgrade Your Social Media Status

Upgrade your social media status! On this Social Media Day, we are getting tips and tricks from pro!

http://www.theblogbloc.com/

http://thelipstickgiraffe.com/

Check This Out: Nalla Swimwear

https://nallaswimwear.com/

Giant Dinosaurs Moved

Preparations are already underway for the California State Fair! We’re live as crews load giant dinosaurs from stage nine’s storage facility and head to Cal Expo where they will be on display for the dinosaur expedition exhibit!

Expedition: Dinosaur

California State Fair

July 14 – 30

Cal Expo

Expo Buildings 4 & 5

http://www.castatefair.org/

Vietnam Moving Wall

The Vietnam Moving Wall is coming back to Stockton! (This will be the third time the wall will be displayed in Stockton) The moving wall is half the size of the original Vietnam Memorial and will be on display at the Weber PointEvent Center in Downtown Stockton from June 29th until July 3rd.

Becoming The Beast

Nicole Chilelli (WINNER OF Syfy’s FACEOFF competition) is the creative force behind James Snyder’s transformation into the Beast! They created a time lapse video of that hour long process and shrunk it down to about 60seconds and it’s pretty cool. We will chat with them about the process and hear what Nicole created especially for James to embody the role of Beast.

California Musical Theatre

Wells Fargo Pavilion

1419 H Street in Sacramento

(through Sunday)

http://www.SacramentoMusicCircus.com

Precision Flight Control

Established in 1990, precision flight controls, inc. Is recognized as a global leader in providing flight training organizations with affordable, high-fidelity, flight simulation components, and systems.

Precision Flight Controls

flypfc.com

916-414-1310

https://flypfc.com/

Graduates’ Shopping Spree

Kids Helping Kids, a nonprofit run by Del Campo High School students, will be hosting a College Bound Shopping Spree for 20 deserving San Juan Unified students who are headed to college in the fall.

Kids Helping Kids

http://www.kidshelpingkidssac.org

The Best Dog for Your Lifestyle

Finding the right dog for you can be challenging but if you start with the basics surrounding your lifestyle and habits they can lead you directly to the right dog for you.

Read more