Pres. Trump’s Tweets Attacking MSNBC Host Draws Sharp Rebukes

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – President Donald Trump is under intense criticism after a pair of tweets he sent out Thursday morning.

The president called out MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, calling her “Crazy Mika.” Trump goes onto say her show, Morning Joe, has poor ratings – and goes even further with personal attacks, describing a time around New Years Even when she allegedly came to his Mar-a-Lago property.

Trump claims Brzezinski “insisted on joining me” and was bleeding from a facelift.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The comments drew a sharp rebuke even from Republicans on the hill.

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump, You are a pig. Sincerely, Bill Kristol https://t.co/2IG7yXmCs4 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 29, 2017

An MSNBC spokesperson responded to the president’s comments, saying in a statement “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, "it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States." — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski tweeted a picture of a box of cereal with lettering that reads “Made For Little Hands” – possibly allusion to the running joke about Pres. Trump’s insecurity about having small hands.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the tweets remain on Trump’s account. He has not tweeted since.