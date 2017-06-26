Nintendo Announces Super NES Classic Edition

REDMOND, Wash. (CBS/AP) — Nintendo is releasing a smaller version of its 1991 Super Nintendo console, called the SNES Classic Edition.

The mini game console comes packed with 21 Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic games, including Donkey Kong, Legend of Zelda, Star Fox, and Yoshi’s Island.

The console is supposed to sell for $80 and will be released on September 29, 2017.

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

The 21 pre-loaded games include:

Contra III: The Alien Wars™

Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby™Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man®X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™2

Street Fighter®II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!!™

Yoshi’s Island™

All of these games would be considered classics by anyone’s standards, and some of them in particular – Secret of Mana, Final Fantasy III, EarthBound and Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars – are massive role-playing games that can take dozens of hours to complete. Even for super fans who have played all of these games multiple times, the inclusion of the never-before-released Star Fox 2 game will offer them something entirely new to enjoy – if they can unlock it by proving their skills in the original Star Fox game. (Well, they only have to complete the first level – we didn’t want to make it too hard!)

Included with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition are one HDMI cable, one USB charging cable with AC adapter and two wired Super NES Classic Controllers, perfect for playing multiplayer games. Having two controllers will make it easy for two players to dive into multiplayer action right away. Some of the games with multiplayer options include Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Mario Kart, Contra III: The Alien Wars and Secret of Mana.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition launches on Sept. 29 at a suggested retail price of $79.99.

For more information about the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition, visit http://www.nintendo.com/super-nes-classic.

