Man, Woman Dead After Apparent Murder-Suicide In Rio Linda

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A shooting incident in Rio Linda left two people dead on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Q Street.

Sgt. Tony Turnbull with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department tells CBS13 that there are two shooting victims – a husband and wife. According to Sgt. Turnbull, the husband apparently shot and killed the wife, and then turned the handgun on himself.

It appears some sort of argument preceded the shooting, investigators say.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Mau Lee Vue, 34, of Rio Linda. The suspect has been identified as Xor Xiong, 34, also of Rio Linda.

Authorities say Xiong’s and Vue’s three children, who range in age from five to 15 years old, were reportedly in the home at the time of the incident.