Neighbors Remember Victims Of Modesto Triple Homicide

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives with the Modesto Police Department continued their investigation into Saturday night’s triple homicide in the 1600 block of Bay Meadow Drive.

Police responded to call of an assault around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening only to find three people dead when they arrived on the scene: a 30-year-old mother and two young boys, one four and one nine.

The suspect has been identified by the victim’s family as the husband of the woman who was killed.

A neighbor who lives next door to the victims says the mother of the adult female victim came by to her daughter’s house after becoming concerned when the daughter was not responding to her calls. The mother was met by her daughter’s husband at the door.

“The husband supposedly said, ‘You came too late.’ And spelled out the word D-I-E,” said a neighbor, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, Pysuy.

“I was crying, too. Even though we didn’t know (the mom) well, it affected me too because that’s my neighbor and the kids play together,” said Pysuy.

“We are devastated. She was a great mother. And they were two very sweet boys,” said Matthew Page, whose wife is the female victim’s sister.

Page says his family is struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their three loved ones and shocked to learn that whatever issues the couple may have had at home could lead to murder.

“There was nothing that led up to it that gave us any indication that something like this could happen,” he said.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive but said when they arrived, they found the man outside with what may have been self-inflicted wounds.

“He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries,” said Modesto Police Department public information officer Heather Graces.

Neighbors say they remember the two little boys as cheerful and well-behaved. There was no indication of any trouble at home.

Page says they haven’t spoken the relatives of the man yet, as they are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

“They were very happy, very smart, very fun young boys. And we will miss them dearly,” he said.