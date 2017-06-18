Happy Father’s Day!
Dishin’ With Tina
For this edition, Tina checks out Cattle Rustlers in Citrus Heights!
Cattle Rustlers
7040 Sunrise Blvd.
Citrus Heights
916.560.3196
Free CorePower Yoga
CorePower Yoga is offering something special for the father in your life – FREE yoga for Dad! We are live from the studio learning more about the special, plus, learning a thing or two.
5275 Sunrise Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95628
916.827.3064
https://www.corepoweryoga.com/
Doggie Pool Parties
Just in time for the first heat wave of summer, Animal Den Pet Resort kicks off their weekend doggie pool parties! Just $10 per dog, per pool party. Doggie parents welcome too!
Animal Den Pet Resort and Spa
4060 Power Inn Road, Sacramento, Calif.
916-456-4720
http://animaldenpetresort.com/
Sacramento Bird & Animal Expo
Exotic Bird & Animal Expo provide organized shows, related item sales events, huge venues, and fun activities!
5209-A Luce Ave, Mcclellan Place, California 95652
Sunday, June 18th (9am-3pm)
http://www.exoticbirdmart.com/
Monk Cellar Father’s Day
Treat Dad on his special day to a BBQ feast, blues band and fresh craft beer. Chef Paul is putting the smoker out front and slow cooking ribs, grilling corn and loading the plate with our duck fat fries.
Father’s Day Brunch, BBQ, Blues, & Beer!
The Monk’s Cellar Brewery & Public House
240 Vernon St, Roseville, California 95678
June 18, 2017 (2pm-9pm)
http://monkscellar.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MonksCellar/
The Elk Grove Historical Society Annual Yard Sale
The Elk Grove Historical Society is hosting their Annual Yard Sale! All proceeds of this sale will help with the restoration of the 1800’s building!
Sunday, June 18th (8am-3pm)
9941 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
Museum Grounds
http://elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com/
Dave’s Barber Shop
It’s Father’s Day! One of the simplest, yet, most effective gifts for dad is a fresh haircut. We are at Dave’s Barber Shop, where they offer top quality service at affordable prices!
9054 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 719-1053
http://www.davesbarbershop.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Daves-Barber-Shop/107365895986228
Tilted Mash Brewing
A brand new brewery is popping up shop in Elk Grove! We are live from Tilted Mash Brewing taking a look at the new dips, plus, getting a taste of their selections.
9175 Union Park Way, Elk Grove, California 95624
Thursday 3pm – 8pm
Friday 3pm – 9pm
Saturday 12pm – 9pm
Sunday 12pm – 6pm
https://tiltedmash.com/
https://www.facebook.com/tiltedmashbrewing/
Morningsun Herb Farm
Come on out to beautiful Morningsun Herb Farm for the annual Father’s Day Sale! 25% off all plants and seeds, and 15% off all garden art, soil, and fertilizer.
Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
6137 Pleasants Valley Road
Vacaville, California
https://www.morningsunherbfarm.com/
House Of Shah
House of Shah – it’s a fast, casual, modern and urban Afghani eatery. The restaurant is a new adventure for husband and wife, (Juliana Garcia and Sal Shahsmand) they are trying to bring diversity to the Yolo County.
538 Main St
Woodland, California, CA 95695
http://www.houseofshah.com
Legally Blonde The Musical
Fabulously fun and based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.
607 Pena Dr., Davis, CA 95618
June 16 – July 9, 2017
http://www.dmtc.org
Father’s Day Rose Ceremony
The Father’s Day Rose Ceremony Remembrance is a uniquely inspiring program which supports those who have experienced a loss of a parent, child, or a loss in general. This ceremony provides a creative and therapeutic opportunity for those in the community to come together to honor the memories of those loved and lost.
Sacramento Memorial Lawn
6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95824
Jun 18, 2017 at 04:00 pm – 05:00 pm
Free
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fathers-day-rose-ceremony-remembrance-2/
Broderick Roadhouse
It’s Father’s Day! We are celebrating the only way we know how with, burger, fries and beer!
319 6th St, West Sacramento, CA 95605
916.372.2436
https://www.broderickroadhouse.com/