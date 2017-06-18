Happy Father’s Day!

Dishin’ With Tina

For this edition, Tina checks out Cattle Rustlers in Citrus Heights!

Cattle Rustlers

7040 Sunrise Blvd.

Citrus Heights

916.560.3196

Free CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga is offering something special for the father in your life – FREE yoga for Dad! We are live from the studio learning more about the special, plus, learning a thing or two.

5275 Sunrise Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95628

916.827.3064

https://www.corepoweryoga.com/

Doggie Pool Parties

Just in time for the first heat wave of summer, Animal Den Pet Resort kicks off their weekend doggie pool parties! Just $10 per dog, per pool party. Doggie parents welcome too!

Animal Den Pet Resort and Spa

4060 Power Inn Road, Sacramento, Calif.

916-456-4720

http://animaldenpetresort.com/

Sacramento Bird & Animal Expo

Exotic Bird & Animal Expo provide organized shows, related item sales events, huge venues, and fun activities!

5209-A Luce Ave, Mcclellan Place, California 95652

Sunday, June 18th (9am-3pm)

http://www.exoticbirdmart.com/

Monk Cellar Father’s Day

Treat Dad on his special day to a BBQ feast, blues band and fresh craft beer. Chef Paul is putting the smoker out front and slow cooking ribs, grilling corn and loading the plate with our duck fat fries.

Father’s Day Brunch, BBQ, Blues, & Beer!

The Monk’s Cellar Brewery & Public House

240 Vernon St, Roseville, California 95678

June 18, 2017 (2pm-9pm)

http://monkscellar.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MonksCellar/

The Elk Grove Historical Society Annual Yard Sale

The Elk Grove Historical Society is hosting their Annual Yard Sale! All proceeds of this sale will help with the restoration of the 1800’s building!

Sunday, June 18th (8am-3pm)

9941 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

Museum Grounds

http://elkgrovehistoricalsociety.com/

Dave’s Barber Shop

It’s Father’s Day! One of the simplest, yet, most effective gifts for dad is a fresh haircut. We are at Dave’s Barber Shop, where they offer top quality service at affordable prices!

9054 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

(916) 719-1053

http://www.davesbarbershop.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Daves-Barber-Shop/107365895986228

Tilted Mash Brewing

A brand new brewery is popping up shop in Elk Grove! We are live from Tilted Mash Brewing taking a look at the new dips, plus, getting a taste of their selections.

9175 Union Park Way, Elk Grove, California 95624

Thursday 3pm – 8pm

Friday 3pm – 9pm

Saturday 12pm – 9pm

Sunday 12pm – 6pm

https://tiltedmash.com/

https://www.facebook.com/tiltedmashbrewing/

Morningsun Herb Farm

Come on out to beautiful Morningsun Herb Farm for the annual Father’s Day Sale! 25% off all plants and seeds, and 15% off all garden art, soil, and fertilizer.

Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

6137 Pleasants Valley Road

Vacaville, California

https://www.morningsunherbfarm.com/

House Of Shah

House of Shah – it’s a fast, casual, modern and urban Afghani eatery. The restaurant is a new adventure for husband and wife, (Juliana Garcia and Sal Shahsmand) they are trying to bring diversity to the Yolo County.

538 Main St

Woodland, California, CA 95695

http://www.houseofshah.com

Legally Blonde The Musical

Fabulously fun and based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

607 Pena Dr., Davis, CA 95618

June 16 – July 9, 2017

http://www.dmtc.org

Father’s Day Rose Ceremony

The Father’s Day Rose Ceremony Remembrance is a uniquely inspiring program which supports those who have experienced a loss of a parent, child, or a loss in general. This ceremony provides a creative and therapeutic opportunity for those in the community to come together to honor the memories of those loved and lost.

Sacramento Memorial Lawn

6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95824

Jun 18, 2017 at 04:00 pm – 05:00 pm

Free

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fathers-day-rose-ceremony-remembrance-2/

Broderick Roadhouse

It’s Father’s Day! We are celebrating the only way we know how with, burger, fries and beer!

319 6th St, West Sacramento, CA 95605

916.372.2436

https://www.broderickroadhouse.com/