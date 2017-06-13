Daily List: Five Foods to Ward Off Alzheimer’s Disease
June is, among other things, Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. There’s no magic pill for it — but research shows some foods can help protect your brain. On the Daily List this morning, five foods that might be able to help, and why.
Read more
Money Lessons for Teens
Help wanted! For teenagers, a summer job is the first taste of financial freedom. But parents have a job, too: teaching those teens financial responsibility.
Teens & Budgeting
1. Everyday Expenses
2. Long-Term Savings
3. Very Long-Term Savings
4. Gift of Giving
http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/
Check this Out: Wunderbrow
Wunderbrow, brows that last for three days for blondes, gingers, and brunettes. The Good Day gals put it to the test.
http://www.wunder2.com/
Juneteenth
Preview Sacramento’s 15th annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend with a spoken word artist.
Sacramento 15th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Youth Festival &Spoken Word – Thursday
Gospel Under the Stars – Friday
Juneteenth Festival – Saturday
Times & Locations Vary
FREE
http://sacramentojuneteenthinc.org/
Magical Alchemy Designs
This morning we’re checking out the art of Rachel Warren, learning about how she got started, and talking about her upcoming show.
Next Craft Show
Magical Alchemy Designs
June 24th at McKinley Park with the Sacramento Maker’s Market.
https://www.facebook.com/magicalalchemydesigns/
Travelzoo: Summer Travel
There are just too many reasons to travel, including dads, grads and the 4th of July. We’re live with Travelzoo to reveal the best places to celebrate summer that won’t break the bank!
http://www.travelzoo.com/tv
UC Davis NICU Live Cam
Now being with your baby in the NICU is just a click away! UC Davis neonatologist Kristin HHoffman and IT technical supervisor George Wu have developed a program for parents to view their infants remotely when they were unable to be in the NICU.
http://children.ucdavis.edu
The Treasured Home
Open Tues.-Sat.
http://www.thetreasuredhome.com
Search for “Treasured Home” on Facebook and Instagram.
Paddle For DART
Ahead of Saturday, June 24th’s 3rd annual Paddle 4 D.A.R.T. race at the Marina by Crawdad’s, we have a preview including a mock paddle board race.
http://www.paddle4dart.com/about-us/
Marianne’s Hacks: Summer Entertaining
See how to throw a fantastic outdoor party without all the fuss! We’ll share recipes for three snacking staples with special hacks to make set-up a snap!
http://www.whitneybond.com
Manly Minute: 5 Reasons To Sleep Naked
Shedding your threads before tucking in will help you snooze more soundly, says Men’s Health sleep advisor W. Christopher Winter, M.D.
Read more