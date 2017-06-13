Daily List: Five Foods to Ward Off Alzheimer’s Disease

June is, among other things, Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. There’s no magic pill for it — but research shows some foods can help protect your brain. On the Daily List this morning, five foods that might be able to help, and why.

Read more

Money Lessons for Teens

Help wanted! For teenagers, a summer job is the first taste of financial freedom. But parents have a job, too: teaching those teens financial responsibility.

Teens & Budgeting

1. Everyday Expenses

2. Long-Term Savings

3. Very Long-Term Savings

4. Gift of Giving

http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Check this Out: Wunderbrow

Wunderbrow, brows that last for three days for blondes, gingers, and brunettes. The Good Day gals put it to the test.

http://www.wunder2.com/

Juneteenth

Preview Sacramento’s 15th annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend with a spoken word artist.

Sacramento 15th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Youth Festival &Spoken Word – Thursday

Gospel Under the Stars – Friday

Juneteenth Festival – Saturday

Times & Locations Vary

FREE

http://sacramentojuneteenthinc.org/

Magical Alchemy Designs

This morning we’re checking out the art of Rachel Warren, learning about how she got started, and talking about her upcoming show.

Next Craft Show

Magical Alchemy Designs

June 24th at McKinley Park with the Sacramento Maker’s Market.

https://www.facebook.com/magicalalchemydesigns/

Travelzoo: Summer Travel

There are just too many reasons to travel, including dads, grads and the 4th of July. We’re live with Travelzoo to reveal the best places to celebrate summer that won’t break the bank!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv

UC Davis NICU Live Cam

Now being with your baby in the NICU is just a click away! UC Davis neonatologist Kristin HHoffman and IT technical supervisor George Wu have developed a program for parents to view their infants remotely when they were unable to be in the NICU.

http://children.ucdavis.edu

The Treasured Home

Open Tues.-Sat.

http://www.thetreasuredhome.com

Search for “Treasured Home” on Facebook and Instagram.

Paddle For DART

Ahead of Saturday, June 24th’s 3rd annual Paddle 4 D.A.R.T. race at the Marina by Crawdad’s, we have a preview including a mock paddle board race.

http://www.paddle4dart.com/about-us/

Marianne’s Hacks: Summer Entertaining

See how to throw a fantastic outdoor party without all the fuss! We’ll share recipes for three snacking staples with special hacks to make set-up a snap!

http://www.whitneybond.com

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons To Sleep Naked

Shedding your threads before tucking in will help you snooze more soundly, says Men’s Health sleep advisor W. Christopher Winter, M.D.

Read more