Man’s Body Found In Tuolumne River In Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A body was found in the Tuolumne River last night in Stanislaus County.

Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies and firefighters received a 911 call reporting that a body was found in the Tuolumne River near the Mitchell Road Bridge.

At the scene, deputies and firefighters found a man’s body submerged in the water near the southeast corner of the bridge. Identification of the man is pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of death is also under investigation.