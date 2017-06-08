Search On For Suspect Who Fired At Deputies In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two suspects are still on the loose after firing at Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies, hitting a patrol car.

The incident started a little after 3 a.m. on Thursday, with deputies trying to pull a car over during a traffic stop. One person in the car got out near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road and fired a weapon, deputies say.

Gunshots hit the patrol car and a deputy fired back.

The shooting suspect took off on foot, while the driver of the car – possibly a woman – took off, leading several officers on a high-speed chase. That chase ended in Yolo County in Zamora.

In Sacramento County, the shooting suspect is still outstanding. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

No deputies have been hurt in the incident