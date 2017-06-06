Man In Gas Mask Robs El Dorado Hills Bank

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught on surveillance cameras wearing a gas mask and a reflective vest that robbed a bank on Tuesday.

Investigators say the white male in a white Ford F150 entered the Golden 1 Credit Union in Town Center with a hard hat, sunglasses, gas mask and a reflective vest and a gun. He left shortly thereafter.

Investigators say the same man went to the Bank of America in the La Borgata shopping center, this time entering the bank and brandishing a gun while demanding money from the teller.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.