Sacramento Firefighter Suspected Of Sexual Battery

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A firefighter with the Sacramento Fire Department has been charged with sexual battery.

The alleged incident dates back to April 18. A citizen reportedly filed a misconduct complaint that day against a firefighter/paramedic, the department says.

The firefighter was on-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

After an investigation by the Office of Public Safety and Accountability and the Sacramento Police Department, a misdemeanor charge was filed against the firefighter.

Sacramento Fire says the firefighter, whose name has not been released at this time, has been on paid administrative leave since April 21. He turned himself in Monday morning after learning that a warrant had been made for his arrest, the department says.

“Although the case is ongoing, and all facts are not yet known, the Sacramento Fire Department wants to assure the public that we are fully cooperating with the investigation, and working to bring the matter to a successful conclusion,” Fire Chief Walt White said in a statement about the arrest Monday.

The firefighter was booked at Sacramento County Jail and was later released.