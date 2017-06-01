California Bill Would Target People Recording Fights For Social Media

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A growing number of crimes are being committed for the purpose of gaining social media notoriety, but often times the person who records the attack is not held accountable.

Now one state lawmaker is fighting to change that by introducing a bill named after a southern California boy, Jorden Pisner.

Jorden was just 14 years old when he was randomly attacked by another teen he did not know, and the video quickly went viral.

“When I heard about the story of Jorden Pisner a few months ago, that he was beaten in front of a local fast food restaurant just so they can put it on social media, I was horrified,” said Assemblyman Matt Dababneh.

The desire for social media attention left Jordan with severe and life-threatening injuries and is now the motivation behind Assembly Bill 1542.

“We need to make sure that our laws catch up with technology and that we send a clear message that if you commit these crimes you’re gonna be charged, but also if you tape these crimes and provide a motivating factor for the attackers, you’ll also be charged,” said Dababneh.

We’re seeing these types of social media motivated attacks all over the country and these videos that live on and add to a victim’s trauma.

“They’re adding to the humility by filming it and putting it on the internet,” said Sacramento parent, Kim Marcelo.

Jorden’s Law makes it clear that conspiring with an attacker to film an assault makes you equally responsible for the crime

“You and the attacker both get a year enhancement on your sentence,” said Dababneh.

Matthew Singh says he agrees with the intentions of the bill, but fears it will take the burden off the parent.

“You’re dealing with children and they don’t read the laws. So yeah, there is concern but there’s also some ownership to step up as a parent,” said Singh.

But Dabanaeh believes Jordan’s law will make someone think twice.

“We want to make sure these people are held accountable, and we want to use this as a deterrent to make sure other people don’t go down the same path,” he said.

Dababneh says the bill is not targeting good Samaritans filming a random crime that they see– but it’s rather focused on those conspiring with the attacker.

If Jordan’s law passes it would be the first of it’s kind in California and the nation. The bill passed the Assembly floor Wednesday, it is now headed to the State Senate.