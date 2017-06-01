Daily List: Best Buys for June

June can be an expensive month, with graduations and father’s day — so you deserve a break for the rest of it! On the Daily List this morning, we show you three of the best buys for June, plus one tasty freebie!

Certified Farmers’ Markets

SeaWorld Ocean Explorer

We take a dive into SeaWorld San Diego’s all-new ocean explorer realm!! The attraction features multiple aquariums, family-friendly rides, and, the signature ride of the new realm: submarine quest, which features the world’s first interactive digital “smart play” technology.

The Power of Nature

A local wilderness guide trained in survival and wilderness medicine takes us out to some of this local shelters he built to teach nature enthusiasts’ life-saving survival skills.

Local Kid Authors

A local nonprofit transforms Sacramento youth into confident writers and published authors.

Brightsign Glove

Giving a voice to the voiceless, Ph.D. student Hadeel Ayoub has invented a smart glove that translates sign language into speech in real-time. This thing is incredible!

No Barriers Summit

Today-Sunday June 4

Resort at Squaw Creek

North Lake Tahoe

Pushin’ Too Hard: The Seeds LIVE and On-Screen!

Band members new and old take the good day stage as a warm-up to Saturday’s special engagement!



Saturday, June 3

Doors Open 6 pm

Center for the Arts

314 West Main Street

Grass Valley

Tickets: 530.274-8384 ext 14

Orangevale Pow Wow Days

We get a taste of the Pow Wow Days event kicking off today in Orangevale because there’s nothing like a smalltown fair to get you ready for summer! And the best part about this community carnival is that it’s free!

Today-Sunday

Thursday /Fri 4-10pm and Sat 11am-11pm and Sun 12-7pm

Orangevale Community Park

7301 Filbert Ave., Orangevale

Free Admission!!!

916.934.2207

I’m Cute, Adopt Me

Time to meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA!

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

Sal’s Salsa Bar

Salvador Galvan, owner of Sal’s Salsa Bar, will give us a live demo of his mosaic art. Sal’s is filled with his artwork, from the walls to the ceiling.

Alka Pure Water

3069 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento

(916) 222-2301

Handy Hacks: Summer Pool Noodle Hacks

Huffington Post shares several things you can do with a pool noodle that you might not have considered.

National Olive Day

June 1 marks National Olive Day! The olive is one of the world’s oldest fruits. The olive branch is a symbol of peace, hope, love and friendship and celebrating National Olive Day is a fun way to acknowledge the joy this little fruit provides.



Enter the Lindsay Olives National Olive Day sweepstakes:

NBA’s Math Loops competition

An Elk Grove student is one of 17 math champions across the country headed to Stanford this weekend to compete in the NBA’s Math Hoops National Competition!

Beacon: Sacramento

A new art installation is now open in downtown Sacramento! Deuce Mason is there with an inside-look and to be the one the artists behind the creative project!

BEACON: Sacramento

10th and K St.

Mon – Sat, 8pm – 2am

Salsa Dancing For Dummies

Andrew Cervantes was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent” and now teaches classes.

Save The Date: Yemaya’s Summer Showcase

June, 10 2017

Class Schedule:

MONDAY

Dominican Bachata

6:30-7:30pm

Kizomba

7:30-8:30pm

Company Team Practice

8:30-9:30pm

TUESDAY

Salsa Beginner

6-7pm

Salsa Intermediate

7-8:15pm

WEDNESDAY

Kids Latin Dance level 2

6-7pm

Salsa Intermediate

7-8:15pm

Company Team Practice

8:15-10pm

THURSDAY

Company Team Practice

7-10pm

FRIDAY

Company Team Practice

7-10pm

SATURDAY

Bollywood

8-10am

SUNDAY

Company Team Practice

12-7pm

