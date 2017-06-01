Daily List: Best Buys for June
June can be an expensive month, with graduations and father’s day — so you deserve a break for the rest of it! On the Daily List this morning, we show you three of the best buys for June, plus one tasty freebie!
Certified Farmers’ Markets
SeaWorld Ocean Explorer
We take a dive into SeaWorld San Diego’s all-new ocean explorer realm!! The attraction features multiple aquariums, family-friendly rides, and, the signature ride of the new realm: submarine quest, which features the world’s first interactive digital “smart play” technology.
The Power of Nature
A local wilderness guide trained in survival and wilderness medicine takes us out to some of this local shelters he built to teach nature enthusiasts’ life-saving survival skills.
Local Kid Authors
A local nonprofit transforms Sacramento youth into confident writers and published authors.
Brightsign Glove
Giving a voice to the voiceless, Ph.D. student Hadeel Ayoub has invented a smart glove that translates sign language into speech in real-time. This thing is incredible!
No Barriers Summit
Today-Sunday June 4
Resort at Squaw Creek
North Lake Tahoe
Pushin’ Too Hard: The Seeds LIVE and On-Screen!
Band members new and old take the good day stage as a warm-up to Saturday’s special engagement!
Saturday, June 3
Doors Open 6 pm
Center for the Arts
314 West Main Street
Grass Valley
Tickets: 530.274-8384 ext 14
Orangevale Pow Wow Days
We get a taste of the Pow Wow Days event kicking off today in Orangevale because there’s nothing like a smalltown fair to get you ready for summer! And the best part about this community carnival is that it’s free!
Today-Sunday
Thursday /Fri 4-10pm and Sat 11am-11pm and Sun 12-7pm
Orangevale Community Park
7301 Filbert Ave., Orangevale
Free Admission!!!
916.934.2207
I’m Cute, Adopt Me
Time to meet another adoptable pet from the Sacramento SPCA!
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
Sal’s Salsa Bar
Salvador Galvan, owner of Sal’s Salsa Bar, will give us a live demo of his mosaic art. Sal’s is filled with his artwork, from the walls to the ceiling.
Alka Pure Water
3069 W Capitol Ave, West Sacramento
(916) 222-2301
Handy Hacks: Summer Pool Noodle Hacks
Huffington Post shares several things you can do with a pool noodle that you might not have considered.
National Olive Day
June 1 marks National Olive Day! The olive is one of the world’s oldest fruits. The olive branch is a symbol of peace, hope, love and friendship and celebrating National Olive Day is a fun way to acknowledge the joy this little fruit provides.
Enter the Lindsay Olives National Olive Day sweepstakes:
NBA’s Math Loops competition
An Elk Grove student is one of 17 math champions across the country headed to Stanford this weekend to compete in the NBA’s Math Hoops National Competition!
Beacon: Sacramento
A new art installation is now open in downtown Sacramento! Deuce Mason is there with an inside-look and to be the one the artists behind the creative project!
BEACON: Sacramento
10th and K St.
Mon – Sat, 8pm – 2am
Salsa Dancing For Dummies
Andrew Cervantes was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent” and now teaches classes.
Save The Date: Yemaya’s Summer Showcase
June, 10 2017
Class Schedule:
MONDAY
Dominican Bachata
6:30-7:30pm
Kizomba
7:30-8:30pm
Company Team Practice
8:30-9:30pm
TUESDAY
Salsa Beginner
6-7pm
Salsa Intermediate
7-8:15pm
WEDNESDAY
Kids Latin Dance level 2
6-7pm
Salsa Intermediate
7-8:15pm
Company Team Practice
8:15-10pm
THURSDAY
Company Team Practice
7-10pm
FRIDAY
Company Team Practice
7-10pm
SATURDAY
Bollywood
8-10am
SUNDAY
Company Team Practice
12-7pm