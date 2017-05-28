Dishin’ With Tina
Green Papaya
7840 N. West Lane
Stockton
209.981.8733
Placerville Brewing Co.
Around, since 2005, Placerville Brewing Company touts the best fish and chips in the county and BBQ straight from its own local Texan. The family-owned restaurant also houses a microbrewery to help wash all that food down.
http://placervillebrewingco.com
Open Wed through Mon – 11a – 9p
530-295-9166
Best of the Best Collegiate Exposure Tournament
The All American Softball, inc in Coalition with California College Prep is hosting 19 teams from 10u to 18u Gold will compete for the title of Best of the Best.
Best of the Best Collegiate Exposure Tournament
Sunday, May 28th 9am-5pm
Lembi Park, Folsom
http://www.softballschool.com
http://www.coachingafemaleathlete.com
Family Fun Day
If you’re looking to take your family to a free and fun event then you’re going to want to head to Cappuccino Cruisers “Family Fun Day!”
“Family Fun Day @ the Folsom Zoo”
Folsom City Zoo
403 Stafford St, Folsom, CA
May 28, 2017 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m)
http://www.capcruz.com
Sutter Street Sidewalk Sale
Merchants will be setting out their best sale items on the sidewalk for you to shop. This is going to be a huge sidewalk sale and you do not want to miss it!
Sutter Street Sidewalk Sale
Sutter Street, Folsom, CA
May 28, 2017 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm
http://www.historicfolsom.org/events-schedule
Bontanica Specialty Rentals
Whether you are throwing a birthday, shower or your special day – you can enhance the look of your event with this year’s trendiest pieces!
Botanica Specialty Rentals
1429 N Market Blvd #5, Sacramento
http://botanicaevents.com
Socios 15th Annual Super Show
It’s the Socios 15th Annual Super Show! Where you’ll find everything from motorcycles, low riders, and classics!
Socios 15th Annual Super Show
3140 Peacekeeper Way, McClellan Park, CA 95652
May 28, 2017 (12 PM – 5 PM)
Free
https://www.facebook.com/events/1922819987954577/
https://www.facebook.com/socios.carclub/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/socios-15th-annual-super-show/
Bacon and Butter
Today is National Burger Day! But you don’t have to wait until lunch or dinner to indulge in a big juicy burger! We are at Bacon and Butter where they are whipping up their famous Breakfast Burger.
Bacon and Butter
5913 Broadway, Sacramento, California
7am-3pm Tuesday-Friday
8am-3pm Saturday-Sunday
(916) 346-4445
@baconandbutter
https://www.facebook.com/baconandbutter
http://baconandbuttersac.com/about-us/
Blast Off Into Outdoor Fun
Visit Powerhouse over Memorial Day Weekend, and get ideas about how to stay active all summer long. Explore ways to use your outdoor surroundings to pump up your heart rate and feel great!
Blast Off Into Outdoor Fun
Powerhouse Science Center (Discovery Museum Science and Space Center)
3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95821
May 28, 2017 at 11:00 am – 03:00 pm
May 29, 2017 at 11:00 am – 04:30 pm
Free with admission.
Admission:
Adults (Age 18+) $8
Seniors (Age 60+) and Teens (Age 13-17) $7
Children (Age 4-12) $6
Children (Age 3 and younger) & Members Free
http://powerhousesc.org/visit/
2017 State Championship School Bus Safety Rodeo
A survivor is hoping to raise $200,000 by June 4. In less than two weeks, Ron Dickerson, a survivor of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), and 53 of his family members, friends and supporters will ride 100 miles during America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride in Lake Tahoe in honor of local blood cancer patients.
http://pages.teamintraining.org/sac/ambbr17/TeamRonStrong
Memorial Troop Supports
http://www.cplpalmertroopsupport.com
New Ritas
The new Ritas is in Manteca and opened on May 23.
http://www.ritasofmanteca.com
Summer Sips with BevMo
Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season! BevMo joins us in the Good Day studio for the best summer sips!
BevMo! Sacramento Midtown
1700 J St.
Sacramento
Peach Salad
This weekend is the unofficial kick-start to Summer 2017. 36 Handles is celebrating by debuting a brand new summer inspired peach salad! The experts from the local spot join us in the Good Day kitchen to share. See the recipes below.
Salad
3 peaches sliced into 12ths
8oz arugula
2oz goat cheese
1oz toasted sliced almond
Vinaigrette
1 shallot small diced
1 clove garlic
1tsp Dijon
1 small bunch thyme
1cup champagne vinegar
2cups oil 80/20
Salt and pepper to taste
1tsp honey to cut acidity
Elk Grove Run4Hunger
Elk Grove Food Bank Services continues to fight hunger in the south county area with our 13th Annual EGRun4Hunger coming up this June!
2017 EGRun4Hunger
Run/Walk – 5K & 10K
Saturday, June 24th, 2017
http://EGRun4Hunger.com
Elk Grove Food Bank Services
9820 Dino Dr. #140, Elk Grove, CA
http://elkgrovefoodbank.org
Project Dream Benefit
An upcoming fundraiser is benefiting the students of the Twin Rivers School District features The Ariel Jean Band, a silent auction, wine and appetizers.
Old Sugar Mill
35265 Willow Avenue, Clarksburg
May 28, 2017 at 02:00 pm – 06:00 pm
Ariel Jean Band
@ArielJeanBand
http://arieljean.com
Post Oak Barbecue
It’s National Brisket Day! So we’ve called on the experts of “Post Oak Barbecue” to show us how it’s done. Plus, we are taking a look at some of their other menu items.
Post Oak Barbecue
916.544.8823
https://www.facebook.com/pg/postoakbarbecue/about/?ref=page_internal
http://www.postoakbarbecue.net/