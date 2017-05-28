Dishin’ With Tina

Green Papaya

7840 N. West Lane

Stockton

209.981.8733

Placerville Brewing Co.

Around, since 2005, Placerville Brewing Company touts the best fish and chips in the county and BBQ straight from its own local Texan. The family-owned restaurant also houses a microbrewery to help wash all that food down.

http://placervillebrewingco.com

Open Wed through Mon – 11a – 9p

530-295-9166

Best of the Best Collegiate Exposure Tournament

The All American Softball, inc in Coalition with California College Prep is hosting 19 teams from 10u to 18u Gold will compete for the title of Best of the Best.

Best of the Best Collegiate Exposure Tournament

Sunday, May 28th 9am-5pm

Lembi Park, Folsom

http://www.softballschool.com

http://www.coachingafemaleathlete.com

Family Fun Day

If you’re looking to take your family to a free and fun event then you’re going to want to head to Cappuccino Cruisers “Family Fun Day!”

“Family Fun Day @ the Folsom Zoo”

Folsom City Zoo

403 Stafford St, Folsom, CA

May 28, 2017 (9 a.m. – 2 p.m)

http://www.capcruz.com

Sutter Street Sidewalk Sale

Merchants will be setting out their best sale items on the sidewalk for you to shop. This is going to be a huge sidewalk sale and you do not want to miss it!

Sutter Street Sidewalk Sale

Sutter Street, Folsom, CA

May 28, 2017 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm

http://www.historicfolsom.org/events-schedule

Bontanica Specialty Rentals

Whether you are throwing a birthday, shower or your special day – you can enhance the look of your event with this year’s trendiest pieces!

Botanica Specialty Rentals

1429 N Market Blvd #5, Sacramento

http://botanicaevents.com

Socios 15th Annual Super Show

It’s the Socios 15th Annual Super Show! Where you’ll find everything from motorcycles, low riders, and classics!

Socios 15th Annual Super Show

3140 Peacekeeper Way, McClellan Park, CA 95652

May 28, 2017 (12 PM – 5 PM)

Free

https://www.facebook.com/events/1922819987954577/

https://www.facebook.com/socios.carclub/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/socios-15th-annual-super-show/

Bacon and Butter

Today is National Burger Day! But you don’t have to wait until lunch or dinner to indulge in a big juicy burger! We are at Bacon and Butter where they are whipping up their famous Breakfast Burger.

Bacon and Butter

5913 Broadway, Sacramento, California

7am-3pm Tuesday-Friday

8am-3pm Saturday-Sunday

(916) 346-4445

@baconandbutter

https://www.facebook.com/baconandbutter

http://baconandbuttersac.com/about-us/

Blast Off Into Outdoor Fun

Visit Powerhouse over Memorial Day Weekend, and get ideas about how to stay active all summer long. Explore ways to use your outdoor surroundings to pump up your heart rate and feel great!

Blast Off Into Outdoor Fun

Powerhouse Science Center (Discovery Museum Science and Space Center)

3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95821

May 28, 2017 at 11:00 am – 03:00 pm

May 29, 2017 at 11:00 am – 04:30 pm

Free with admission.

Admission:

Adults (Age 18+) $8

Seniors (Age 60+) and Teens (Age 13-17) $7

Children (Age 4-12) $6

Children (Age 3 and younger) & Members Free

http://powerhousesc.org/visit/

2017 State Championship School Bus Safety Rodeo

A survivor is hoping to raise $200,000 by June 4. In less than two weeks, Ron Dickerson, a survivor of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), and 53 of his family members, friends and supporters will ride 100 miles during America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride in Lake Tahoe in honor of local blood cancer patients.

http://pages.teamintraining.org/sac/ambbr17/TeamRonStrong

Memorial Troop Supports

http://www.cplpalmertroopsupport.com

New Ritas

The new Ritas is in Manteca and opened on May 23.

http://www.ritasofmanteca.com

Summer Sips with BevMo

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season! BevMo joins us in the Good Day studio for the best summer sips!

BevMo! Sacramento Midtown

1700 J St.

Sacramento

Peach Salad

This weekend is the unofficial kick-start to Summer 2017. 36 Handles is celebrating by debuting a brand new summer inspired peach salad! The experts from the local spot join us in the Good Day kitchen to share. See the recipes below.

Salad

3 peaches sliced into 12ths

8oz arugula

2oz goat cheese

1oz toasted sliced almond

Vinaigrette

1 shallot small diced

1 clove garlic

1tsp Dijon

1 small bunch thyme

1cup champagne vinegar

2cups oil 80/20

Salt and pepper to taste

1tsp honey to cut acidity

Elk Grove Run4Hunger

Elk Grove Food Bank Services continues to fight hunger in the south county area with our 13th Annual EGRun4Hunger coming up this June!

2017 EGRun4Hunger

Run/Walk – 5K & 10K

Saturday, June 24th, 2017

http://EGRun4Hunger.com

Elk Grove Food Bank Services

9820 Dino Dr. #140, Elk Grove, CA

http://elkgrovefoodbank.org

Project Dream Benefit

An upcoming fundraiser is benefiting the students of the Twin Rivers School District features The Ariel Jean Band, a silent auction, wine and appetizers.

Old Sugar Mill

35265 Willow Avenue, Clarksburg

May 28, 2017 at 02:00 pm – 06:00 pm

Ariel Jean Band

@ArielJeanBand

http://arieljean.com

Post Oak Barbecue

It’s National Brisket Day! So we’ve called on the experts of “Post Oak Barbecue” to show us how it’s done. Plus, we are taking a look at some of their other menu items.

Post Oak Barbecue

916.544.8823

https://www.facebook.com/pg/postoakbarbecue/about/?ref=page_internal

http://www.postoakbarbecue.net/