Daily List: Tired of China and Crystal? 3 Ways to Change Up a Wedding Registry
Most couples sign up for a wedding registry when they’re getting married, but if you’re tired of tea towels and blenders as gifts… on the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three ways to change it up to make it a little more modern!
Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!
Cambi is at Disneyland this morning to get a sneak peek at the newest ride: Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!
Old Soul Coffee New Location
Old Soul is opening a new branch in downtown.
555 Capitol Mall Suite 140
http://www.oldsoulco.com
The Little Jewel
A local woman started the Little Jewel last year in October. Carol has lived in the Central Valley all her life. She’s very creative. At 70-years-old, she took a leap and started her own business. She brings a lot of local talent into her store.
1123 K Street
Modesto
http://bitly.com/2r1R3ti
Sacramento Children’s Museum
Memory project debuts today.
2701 Prospect Park
Rancho Cordova
(916) 638-7225
http://www.sackids.org
http://www.memoryproject.org
Wake Up And Make-Up
The latest craze in lash care is edging into Sacramento. Known as LashLift, the procedure is a great alternative to eyelash extensions or for clients with sensitivities.
Bare Beauty by Joey
916-223-8625
420 Folsom Rd, Site A
Call for appointments
instagram @barebeautybyjoey
http://Barebeautybyjoey.com
http://www.facebook.com/skincarebyjoey
Another Day Consignments
On February 14, Sean Patrick opened Another Day Consignments in Modesto. But isn’t just another consignment store. What’s so special about this one?” this store supports the group Stop Soldier Suicide, a veteran-led non-profit based out of North Carolina.
2625 Coffee Road Suite B
Modesto
44th annual Sacramento Music Festival
Memorial Day means it’s time for the Sacramento Music Festival!! This morning’s performing act is Todd Morgan & The Emblems! It’s their 4th appearance at the festival.
Memorial Day weekend (May 26 – May 30)
Outdoor music party in festive streets of Old Sacramento
70 acts performing over 250 sets in 14 different venues
Featured bands include Pete Escovedo, Louis Prima Jr., Queen Nation, Phat Cat Swinger, and Wonder Bread 5.
Bowling Golf Tournament
Blessings in a Backpack are getting ready for their 2nd golf tournament on June 2nd at Mather Golf course in Rancho Cordova.
For more info., contact: JD
916-213-5595
http://www.BibSac.org
The Rabbit Hole at SPCA Adoptable Goods Thrift Store
The new clothing section at the SPCA Adoptable Goods Thrift Store is called The Rabbit Hole, which features a special “selfie” area for shoppers to take and post selfies of their great finds on social media. We’ll take it for a spin!
1517 E Street
Sacramento, ca
(916) 442-8118
http://www.Sspca.Org/thriftstore
Instagram:@adoptablegoodsspca @sacramento_spca
Manteca Mural
The Manteca Mural Society recently completed its Vietnam War mural. This morning, we are getting a look at the mural and interviewing vets about what it means to them and why it’s important to remember this war.
http://www.mantecamurals.com