2 Woodland Schools Close To Try And Stem Norovirus Outbreak

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Health officials say two Woodland elementary schools are closing ahead of the holiday weekend to try and cut off the spread of Norovirus.

Yolo County has been dealing with a big outbreak of the gastrointestinal illness. As of Wednesday, health officials reported upwards of 3,300 cases of Norovirus in the county.

In response to the outbreak, two schools in Woodland are closing on Friday: Dingle and Tafoya elementary schools. Health officials say they’ll be able to do a deep clean at the schools, which – coupled with students and staff being away from each other – will hopefully stop the spread of the virus.

Anyone showing signs of the illness (stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea) should stay home. After the symptoms subside, health officials say people should stay home for an extra 48 hours.

Washing hands frequently is an important way health officials say you can help stop the spread of the virus.