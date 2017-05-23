Yosemite Webcams

Daily List: 3 Must-Visit National Parks in California

Making summer travel plans? Consider one of California’s national parks! On the Daily List, Marianne has three to keep in mind as you plan your warm-weather getaways!

SPCA Night at MOD Pizza

These events not only provide an opportunity for you to have fun, you can also learn more the products and services offered in your community all while helping raise funds and awareness for animals in need.

Today

MOD Pizza

2100 Arden Way, Sacramento

Sacramento

http://www.sspca.org/community-events

Yosemite Campsite Reservations

http://www.nps.gov/yose

Yosemite National Park Information

http://www.recreation.gov

Blended Burger Project

The James Beard Foundation’s Blended Burger Project is a nationwide chef contest that encourages chefs to create a healthier, more sustainable and tastier burger by swapping out at least 25 percent of the ground meat for finely chopped mushrooms (The Blend).

https://www.jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject/participants

Twitter: @mushroomchannel / @blenditarian / @MulvaneysBL

Instagram: @themushroomchannel / @blenditarian / @mulvaneys_sacramento

Facebook: @MushroomChannel / @Blenditarian / @MulvaneysBL

Waterproof Your Gadgets

Waterproof your gadgets to make the most of the summer! Water and electronics usually don’t mix. Just in time for summer, our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge, co-founder of Nerds on Call is here with some cool gear that will let you bring your handheld electronics along to the pool or river. And, think you can’t afford to see the world? Twenty-three-year-old travel blogger “Elona the Explorer” travels the world on weekends for less than $1,000 per trip. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here with tips the rest of us can learn from her experience to travel cheaply.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Life Coach: Fear of Change

Moving across the country? Got a new job? Not everyone loves change, but it’s one of the sure things that you can count on happening – sometimes when you least expect it.

Cynthia Bazin

SmartChic Mentoring

http://www.smartchic.me

Frat Bikes Across the Country

On Saturday, May 20, 2017, seven bikers from the Phi Gamma Delta chapter at Western Kentucky University will begin a bike journey from San Francisco, California, to Virginia Beach, Virginia, covering over 3,600 miles.

http://www.Bike4Alz.org

Facebook: Bike4Alz

Instagram: bike4alz

Twitter: bike4alz

Sacramento Players

Memorial Day weekend means it’s time for music! The Sacramento Music Festival swings into Old Sacramento! We’ve got a sample of what’s to come with one of the featured bands!!

Sacramento Music Festival

May 26-30

Old Sacramento

http://sacmusicfest.com/

https://www.aldamamusic.com/

Cherry Farming Family

It’s cherry season! Let’s celebrate the growers that bring this sweet sensation to your pallet, like the Cataldos. They’ve been farming in the San Joaquin valley for over three generations, cultivating over 10,000 acres of the most highly anticipated crops to come out of California.

http://www.deltapacking.com

http://www.raleys.com

Kilimanjaro Club

A local realtor is going to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. We’ll train with him and hype up pledges before he’s off to the mount in July!

Climb For A Cure

Panama Pottery

4421 24th Street

Sacramento

June 9

6pm-9pm

$20

Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society