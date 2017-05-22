SactoMoFo Holding Event To Feed Homeless In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ten Sacramento food trucks will feed hundreds of homeless at Loaves and Fishes on Monday.

The food trucks will encircle the parking lot to create a street fair atmosphere and then guests can pick from American, BBQ, Mexican or Middle Eastern food – all free of charge.

Sacramento Mobile Food events – known as SactoMoFo – and city councilmember Jeff Harris coordinated the event, which begins at 11:15 a.m.

SactoMoFo created the event as a way of giving back to the community.