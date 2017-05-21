Dishin With Tina’: Fenix

117 W. Elm St.

Lodi

209.400.3950

http://fenixlodi.com/

All Fast Ford & Muscle Mustangs

Don’t miss Nor Cal’s only All-Ford Event! This event will include an Auto Cross Track, Car Show, Vendors, Drag Race, Dyno and Swap Meet.

Sacramento Raceway

5305 Excelsior Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827

Gates Open 7:00 am

Pit Pass $15 – Kids under 12 Free with paid Adult

Pit Parking $10

Free Parking in Front Lot

Sacramento Sunday Street Event

The City of Sacramento’s inaugural Sunday Street event will take place this Sunday from Broadway to Riverside Boulevard and 26th Street, down to 2nd Avenue and east to Broadway. Whether it’s yoga on the street, bicycle demos, or street performers, the day will be filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Sunday Street

May 21, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Riverside Boulevard to 26th Street

2nd Avenue and east to Broadway

Facebook page

Intergalactic Expo 2017

Intergalactic Expo 2017 is a family-friendly, community-hosted, science fiction/space opera fandom convention and fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation! This is an out-of-this-world one-day con for a good cause.

West Sacramento Community Center

1075 West Capitol Ave., (Corner of West Capitol and Merkeley), West Sacramento, CA 95691

May 21, 2017 at 10:00 am – 06:00 pm

Adults $10

Military/Students/Seniors/Bus Riders $8

Children (Age 12 and under) Free

VIP $20

Team Flawless

In support of the huge event on Broadway this Sunday, Team Flawless will be hosting three free boxing classes for the public! Team Flawless will hold classes at 9am, 10am, and 11am. Reserve your spot now on social media!

Flawless Boxing & Fitness

600 Broadway, Sacramento CA 95818

FREE Classes at 9am, 10am & 11am

https://www.flawlessboxingfit.com/

The Pin-a-Go-Go Pinball Show & Swap Meet

200+ pinball machines on FREE PLAY (w/admission) – no quarters needed! Pinball parts, memorabilia, and games for sale. Take home a pinball machine – drawings on Saturday & Sunday

FUN Adult & Kids Tournaments (great for 1st timers).

Pin-A-Go-Go

655 S 1st St., Dixon, California

Sunday, May 21, 9am to 5pm

http://pinagogo.org/

Davis Pride

After the 3rd annual Run/Walk for Equality join us for the LGBTQIA and straight ally community celebration festival held in the heart of Davis, CA at Central Park. The festival is free to attend and open to all members of the public. The festival is scheduled to run from 11 am to 4 pm.

Davis Pride

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Run/Walk for Equality at 9am

Free Community Festival 11am-4pm

http://davispride.org/

Bradshaw $25 Adoptions

Every Shelter Animal Needs a Mom! In honor of mothers and shelter animals (in need of moms), the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter is having a Mother’s Day Adoption Promotion.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

Throughout May, Adoptions $25

3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, CA, 95827

Tuesday: 12:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 12:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Sat/Sun: Noon – 4:30 p.m.

Relay For Life

The Relay For Life of Elk Grove is a 24-hour walk to raise awareness and money for cancer research. The money raised will be used for programs to assist cancer patients and their families and to fund research to eradicate cancer.

Relay for Life – Elk Grove

Joseph Kerr Middle School

8865 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Saturday, May 20-21st (9 a.m.- 9 a.m.)

http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=78812

All-Star Baseball Car Wash

One area 11U Elk Grove Boys All-Star team is gearing up for the State Tournament with the goal of moving on to the Regional Tournament in Long Beach, CA – but before they head off, they need your help! Sunday, May 21st they are hosting a car wash and raffle that will help get them there.

Car Wash & Raffle

Chevron: 8100 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove, CA

$10 Donation & Raffle

Sunday, May 21st from 8am-12pm

50 Miles for Wrestling

One local wrestling coach is running 50 miles to help raise funds for entire wrestling program at Capital Christian (elementary, middle school & high school)!

http://www.facebook.com/groups/cc50milechallenge

http://www.classy.org/checkout/donation?eid=121728

Jewish WWII Spy

The True Story of a Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany. Join Marthe Cohn for a historic afternoon and hear her incredible story of courage, faith, and espionage.

Behind Enemy Lines

Sunday, May 21st at 4:00pm

Cordova High Performing Arts Center

2239 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova

https://jewishfolsomorg.clhosting.org/tools/events/register_cdo/eventid/6136/lang/en

California Steeze

You may have seen the Sacramento Vs. Everybody t-shirts and wondered where to get them. California Steeze just dropped their new line and are here to showcase their new fashions.

California Steeze

Available at Good Stock and Getta Clue

http://www.californiasteezemagazine.com/

Rich Corporation

Rich Corporation is a business-themed rock band from Sacramento. We’re releasing our 2nd EP (and 1st since our “Stay Wealthy” EP was released over 2 years ago), titled “The Sound of Luxury”, in June. We will also be traveling to Oregon this July for a mini-tour.

Rich Corporation

Facebook.com/RichCorporation

916.276.9388

Oregon Tour: July 21st-23rd

https://www.facebook.com/RichCorporation/

Jimboy’s Tacos 63rd Anniversary

Jimboy’s Tacos is celebrating its 63rd Anniversary on Monday, May 22 with a six pack of ground beef tacos and a souvenir t-shirt for $19.54! But we decided to celebrate a little bit early because – Cambi is in LOVE with Jimboy’s Tacos.

Jimboy’s Tacos

$19.54 Special Promotion (6 Pack Beef Tacos & T-Shirt)

Participating Restaurants Only

Jr. NBA Coach of the Year

The Sacramento Kings are excited to share that today, the Jr. NBA announced eight semi-finalists for the annual 2016-17 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Awards. Dwight Taylor, local youth basketball coach at Albert Einstein Middle School was nominated and selected as one of the nominees.

2016-17 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Awards

Vote via twitter: #JrNBACOY or #JrNBASAC

http://jr.nba.com/coachoftheyear/