Dishin With Tina’: Fenix
117 W. Elm St.
Lodi
209.400.3950
http://fenixlodi.com/
All Fast Ford & Muscle Mustangs
Don’t miss Nor Cal’s only All-Ford Event! This event will include an Auto Cross Track, Car Show, Vendors, Drag Race, Dyno and Swap Meet.
All Fast Fords & Muscle Mustangs
Sacramento Raceway
5305 Excelsior Rd, Sacramento, CA 95827
Gates Open 7:00 am
Pit Pass $15 – Kids under 12 Free with paid Adult
Pit Parking $10
Free Parking in Front Lot
Sacramento Sunday Street Event
The City of Sacramento’s inaugural Sunday Street event will take place this Sunday from Broadway to Riverside Boulevard and 26th Street, down to 2nd Avenue and east to Broadway. Whether it’s yoga on the street, bicycle demos, or street performers, the day will be filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy!
Sunday Street
May 21, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Riverside Boulevard to 26th Street
2nd Avenue and east to Broadway
Facebook page
Intergalactic Expo 2017
Intergalactic Expo 2017 is a family-friendly, community-hosted, science fiction/space opera fandom convention and fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation! This is an out-of-this-world one-day con for a good cause.
West Sacramento Community Center
1075 West Capitol Ave., (Corner of West Capitol and Merkeley), West Sacramento, CA 95691
May 21, 2017 at 10:00 am – 06:00 pm
Adults $10
Military/Students/Seniors/Bus Riders $8
Children (Age 12 and under) Free
VIP $20
Team Flawless
In support of the huge event on Broadway this Sunday, Team Flawless will be hosting three free boxing classes for the public! Team Flawless will hold classes at 9am, 10am, and 11am. Reserve your spot now on social media!
Flawless Boxing & Fitness
600 Broadway, Sacramento CA 95818
FREE Classes at 9am, 10am & 11am
https://www.flawlessboxingfit.com/
The Pin-a-Go-Go Pinball Show & Swap Meet
200+ pinball machines on FREE PLAY (w/admission) – no quarters needed! Pinball parts, memorabilia, and games for sale. Take home a pinball machine – drawings on Saturday & Sunday
FUN Adult & Kids Tournaments (great for 1st timers).
Pin-A-Go-Go
655 S 1st St., Dixon, California
Sunday, May 21, 9am to 5pm
http://pinagogo.org/
Facebook page
Davis Pride
After the 3rd annual Run/Walk for Equality join us for the LGBTQIA and straight ally community celebration festival held in the heart of Davis, CA at Central Park. The festival is free to attend and open to all members of the public. The festival is scheduled to run from 11 am to 4 pm.
Davis Pride
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Run/Walk for Equality at 9am
Free Community Festival 11am-4pm
http://davispride.org/
Bradshaw $25 Adoptions
Every Shelter Animal Needs a Mom! In honor of mothers and shelter animals (in need of moms), the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter is having a Mother’s Day Adoption Promotion.
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
Throughout May, Adoptions $25
3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, CA, 95827
Tuesday: 12:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: 12:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Friday: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Sat/Sun: Noon – 4:30 p.m.
Relay For Life
The Relay For Life of Elk Grove is a 24-hour walk to raise awareness and money for cancer research. The money raised will be used for programs to assist cancer patients and their families and to fund research to eradicate cancer.
Relay for Life – Elk Grove
Joseph Kerr Middle School
8865 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624
Saturday, May 20-21st (9 a.m.- 9 a.m.)
http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=78812
All-Star Baseball Car Wash
One area 11U Elk Grove Boys All-Star team is gearing up for the State Tournament with the goal of moving on to the Regional Tournament in Long Beach, CA – but before they head off, they need your help! Sunday, May 21st they are hosting a car wash and raffle that will help get them there.
Car Wash & Raffle
Chevron: 8100 Sheldon Rd., Elk Grove, CA
$10 Donation & Raffle
Sunday, May 21st from 8am-12pm
50 Miles for Wrestling
One local wrestling coach is running 50 miles to help raise funds for entire wrestling program at Capital Christian (elementary, middle school & high school)!
http://www.facebook.com/groups/cc50milechallenge
http://www.classy.org/checkout/donation?eid=121728
Jewish WWII Spy
The True Story of a Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany. Join Marthe Cohn for a historic afternoon and hear her incredible story of courage, faith, and espionage.
Behind Enemy Lines
Sunday, May 21st at 4:00pm
Cordova High Performing Arts Center
2239 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova
https://jewishfolsomorg.clhosting.org/tools/events/register_cdo/eventid/6136/lang/en
California Steeze
You may have seen the Sacramento Vs. Everybody t-shirts and wondered where to get them. California Steeze just dropped their new line and are here to showcase their new fashions.
California Steeze
Available at Good Stock and Getta Clue
http://www.californiasteezemagazine.com/
Rich Corporation
Rich Corporation is a business-themed rock band from Sacramento. We’re releasing our 2nd EP (and 1st since our “Stay Wealthy” EP was released over 2 years ago), titled “The Sound of Luxury”, in June. We will also be traveling to Oregon this July for a mini-tour.
Rich Corporation
Facebook.com/RichCorporation
916.276.9388
Oregon Tour: July 21st-23rd
https://www.facebook.com/RichCorporation/
Jimboy’s Tacos 63rd Anniversary
Jimboy’s Tacos is celebrating its 63rd Anniversary on Monday, May 22 with a six pack of ground beef tacos and a souvenir t-shirt for $19.54! But we decided to celebrate a little bit early because – Cambi is in LOVE with Jimboy’s Tacos.
Jimboy’s Tacos
$19.54 Special Promotion (6 Pack Beef Tacos & T-Shirt)
Participating Restaurants Only
Jr. NBA Coach of the Year
The Sacramento Kings are excited to share that today, the Jr. NBA announced eight semi-finalists for the annual 2016-17 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Awards. Dwight Taylor, local youth basketball coach at Albert Einstein Middle School was nominated and selected as one of the nominees.
2016-17 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Awards
Vote via twitter: #JrNBACOY or #JrNBASAC
http://jr.nba.com/coachoftheyear/