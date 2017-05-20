Knitted Knockers

A group of women in Turlock calls themselves Chicks with Sticks because they love to knit and crochet. They decided to help breast cancer survivors going through surgery by making Knitted Knockers, a knitted or crocheted breast prosthesis which is 100% cotton. So far, they’ve made 1,000 pairs and are helping hundreds of women in the area.

Monte Vista Chapel, Turlock

209.634.4935

https://www.knittedknockers.org/provider/chicks-with-sticks/

Rustic Roots

Rustic Roots in Turlock is a mix of vintage and modern home decor and furniture; custom built furniture and painting to fit every style. They even offer painting classes to teach you how to refurbish and restyle your old furniture pieces, frames or cabinets.

231 East Main St.

Turlock

209.262.0688

https://www.rusticrootsinc.com/

Sparkles Auto & Pet Wash

https://www.facebook.com/Sparkles-Auto-Pet-Wash-118109801595981/

Green Papaya Restaurant

Green Papaya Restaurant started serving Lao & Thai cuisine out of their food truck but also have a restaurant in Stockton! Tina is checking out the unique menu.

7840 N. West Lane

Stockton

209.981.8733

https://www.facebook.com/greenpapayaft/

50 Miles for Wrestling

One local wrestling coach is running 50 miles to help raise funds for entire wrestling program at Capital Christian (elementary, middle school & high school)!

http://www.facebook.com/groups/cc50milechallenge

http://www.classy.org/checkout/donation?eid=121728

Truck Driving Championships

The California Trucking Association (CTA) will host the 69th annual California Professional Truck Driving Championships event with more than 250 highly skilled professional truck drivers.

3140 Peacekeeper Way

McClellan Park

Saturday, May 20 – Northern Competition begins at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 21 – State Finals Competition begins at 10 a.m.

49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic

No race is like it in California: 49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic is back at Prairie City State Recreation Park Thursday, May 18 – Saturday, May 20, 2017, with the pros racing on Saturday.

13300 White Rock Road, Rancho Cordova

May 20, 2017 at 7:00am-7:00pm

Adults $45, Kids (Age 6 -11) $20, Under 6 FREE

https://www.facebook.com/DirtDiggersNorth/

Farm and Tractor Days

Get your Farm On at the “23rd Annual Farm & Tractor Days” located at the Dry Creek Ranch House in Rio Linda. This family-friendly event features vintage tractors and antique engines, draft horse demonstrations, museum tours, unique vendors, farm animals, food, and more!

6852 Dry Creek Ranch, Rio Linda, CA

Sat, May 20, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Only $3.00 per carload

http://www.RLEHistorical.org

Charity Golf Tournament

It’s a charity golf tournament that benefits Placer Breast Cancer Foundation.The Roseville Moose Lodge will be holding its second annual charity golf tournament Saturday, May 20 at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin.

Scenic Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin

2305 Clubhouse Dr., Rocklin

The Roseville Quilt Show

Neighbor Bonnie and her merry band of quilters are having their annual quilt show.

6365 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay 95746

Starts at 10 AM

The Treasured Home

Fair Oaks’ The Treasured Home is setting up shop for a major sale today. Twenty percent off all its inventory starting at 10:30 a.m.

Voted Sacramento’s 2nd Best Antique Shop In 2016

May 20

10:30am-430pm

20% off all inventory

WWW.THETREASUREDHOME.COM

FB/IG: The Treasured Home

Fire Station Open House

The Sacramento Fire Department has 24 active Fire Stations strategically located throughout its service area. Come on out to your local fire station and see what your hometown heroes do every day!

May 20th: 5642 66th St, Sacramento, CA 95824

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

FREE

Upcoming Dates:

June 3: Station 4 (3145 Granada Way)

June 10: Station 5 (731 Broadway)

June 17: Station 6 (3301 MLK Jr. Blvd.)

June 24: Station

http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Fire/About/Station-Information

7 Marathons in 7 Days

One man is taking his love for running to a whole new level – he is running 7 marathons in just 7 days.

http://mainlymarathons.com/series-3/new-england/

The Murieta Inn and Spa Job Fair

The Murieta Inn and Spa, a new boutique hotel and spa in Rancho Murieta, is excited to announce their upcoming job fair!

14670 Cantova Way, Rancho Murieta, CA 95683

May 20, 2017 -10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

http://themurietainn.com/job-fair

West Sacramento Family Picnic

It’s the 2nd Annual Old West Sacramento Neighboorhood Family Picnic!

Memorial Park

18th Street & Delaware Avenue

401 Regent Street, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Festivities start at 11:00 am

https://www.oldwestsacpicnic.com/

Intergalactic Expo 2017

Do you like Star Wars? Star Trek? Things with the word “Star” in them, then this is the Expo for you! It’s the intergalactic Expo 2017…we have “old man Luke” (and a cosplayer as Rey) in the studio to tell us about it.

1075 West Capitol Ave., (Corner of West Capitol and Merkeley) West Sacramento

May 21, 2017 at 10:00 am – 06:00 pm

Adult $10

Military/Students/Seniors/Bus Riders $8

Children (Age 12 and under) Free

VIP $20

Shop Dine and Bike Day

Shop, Dine and Bike Day asks families, singles, and people from all walks of life to ditch the car and get on their bikes to enjoy local eateries and boutiques.

https://mayisbikemonth.com

7th Annual Promenade of Mermaids

Come one, come all! Mermaids, mermen, pirates and all sea creatures are welcome to join the Sacramento Mermaids as they walk along the charming boardwalks of Old Sacramento! The Grand Marshal for 2017’s event will be Mermaid Atlantis.

Old Sacramento Riverfront Park

1000 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

May 20, 2017, at 12:00 pm

Free

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/7th-annual-promenade-mermaids/

http://www.sacramentomermaids.com

Instagram: #sacramentomermaids

Email: sacramentomermaids@gmail.com

The Style Gunn

Celebrity stylist, Chantera Gunn of “The Style Gunn” is looking to make mommies feel good on the inside and out! She had a recent event in partnership with Nordstrom that was titled “Mommy Spring into Style” to make this possible.

http://www.thestylegunn.com

Johnathan Celestin

Singer-songwriter Johnathan Celestin (“Superman,” “12 Steps,” “Best of Me”) will headline the Wells Fargo Main Stage at the 3rd Annual Davis Pride Community Festival on Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Central Park in downtown Davis.

Singer-songwriter Johnathan Celestin (“Superman,” “12 Steps,” “Best of Me”) will headline the Wells Fargo Main Stage at the 3rd Annual Davis Pride Community Festival on Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Central Park in downtown Davis.

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Run/Walk for Equality at 9 am

Free Community Festival 11 am-4 pm

Davis Pride Festival 11 am

Johnathan Celestin on stage at 1:00 pm

Central Park

Strawberry Festival

It’s time to get Berried Alive at the 22nd annual Galt District Chamber of Commerce Strawberry Festival!

Market Grounds off Caroline Avenue in Galt

May 21, 2017 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m)

May 22, 2017 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m)

Entry fee $7

Kids 5 and under are free

Free Parking

http://GaltStrawberryFestival.com

Harley-Davidson Sacramento Mile

Come witness riders go 130+ mph around one of the most challenging tracks in the sport. The Sacramento Mile features the AFT Singles competition as well as the AFT Twins Competition, which pits the Harley-Davidson Factory Team against the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew. You won’t want to miss this!

Cal Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815

May 20, 2017 at 06:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Gates 3pm

http://sactomile.com/tickets/#/select