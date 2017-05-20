Knitted Knockers
A group of women in Turlock calls themselves Chicks with Sticks because they love to knit and crochet. They decided to help breast cancer survivors going through surgery by making Knitted Knockers, a knitted or crocheted breast prosthesis which is 100% cotton. So far, they’ve made 1,000 pairs and are helping hundreds of women in the area.
Monte Vista Chapel, Turlock
209.634.4935
https://www.knittedknockers.org/provider/chicks-with-sticks/
Rustic Roots
Rustic Roots in Turlock is a mix of vintage and modern home decor and furniture; custom built furniture and painting to fit every style. They even offer painting classes to teach you how to refurbish and restyle your old furniture pieces, frames or cabinets.
231 East Main St.
Turlock
209.262.0688
https://www.rusticrootsinc.com/
Sparkles Auto & Pet Wash
https://www.facebook.com/Sparkles-Auto-Pet-Wash-118109801595981/
Green Papaya Restaurant
Green Papaya Restaurant started serving Lao & Thai cuisine out of their food truck but also have a restaurant in Stockton! Tina is checking out the unique menu.
7840 N. West Lane
Stockton
209.981.8733
https://www.facebook.com/greenpapayaft/
50 Miles for Wrestling
One local wrestling coach is running 50 miles to help raise funds for entire wrestling program at Capital Christian (elementary, middle school & high school)!
http://www.facebook.com/groups/cc50milechallenge
http://www.classy.org/checkout/donation?eid=121728
Truck Driving Championships
The California Trucking Association (CTA) will host the 69th annual California Professional Truck Driving Championships event with more than 250 highly skilled professional truck drivers.
3140 Peacekeeper Way
McClellan Park
Saturday, May 20 – Northern Competition begins at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 21 – State Finals Competition begins at 10 a.m.
49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic
No race is like it in California: 49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic is back at Prairie City State Recreation Park Thursday, May 18 – Saturday, May 20, 2017, with the pros racing on Saturday.
13300 White Rock Road, Rancho Cordova
May 20, 2017 at 7:00am-7:00pm
Adults $45, Kids (Age 6 -11) $20, Under 6 FREE
https://www.facebook.com/DirtDiggersNorth/
Farm and Tractor Days
Get your Farm On at the “23rd Annual Farm & Tractor Days” located at the Dry Creek Ranch House in Rio Linda. This family-friendly event features vintage tractors and antique engines, draft horse demonstrations, museum tours, unique vendors, farm animals, food, and more!
6852 Dry Creek Ranch, Rio Linda, CA
Sat, May 20, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Only $3.00 per carload
http://www.RLEHistorical.org
Charity Golf Tournament
It’s a charity golf tournament that benefits Placer Breast Cancer Foundation.The Roseville Moose Lodge will be holding its second annual charity golf tournament Saturday, May 20 at Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin.
Scenic Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin
2305 Clubhouse Dr., Rocklin
The Roseville Quilt Show
Neighbor Bonnie and her merry band of quilters are having their annual quilt show.
6365 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay 95746
Starts at 10 AM
The Treasured Home
Fair Oaks’ The Treasured Home is setting up shop for a major sale today. Twenty percent off all its inventory starting at 10:30 a.m.
Voted Sacramento’s 2nd Best Antique Shop In 2016
May 20
10:30am-430pm
20% off all inventory
WWW.THETREASUREDHOME.COM
FB/IG: The Treasured Home
Fire Station Open House
The Sacramento Fire Department has 24 active Fire Stations strategically located throughout its service area. Come on out to your local fire station and see what your hometown heroes do every day!
May 20th: 5642 66th St, Sacramento, CA 95824
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
FREE
Upcoming Dates:
June 3: Station 4 (3145 Granada Way)
June 10: Station 5 (731 Broadway)
June 17: Station 6 (3301 MLK Jr. Blvd.)
June 24: Station
http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Fire/About/Station-Information
7 Marathons in 7 Days
One man is taking his love for running to a whole new level – he is running 7 marathons in just 7 days.
http://mainlymarathons.com/series-3/new-england/
The Murieta Inn and Spa Job Fair
The Murieta Inn and Spa, a new boutique hotel and spa in Rancho Murieta, is excited to announce their upcoming job fair!
14670 Cantova Way, Rancho Murieta, CA 95683
May 20, 2017 -10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
http://themurietainn.com/job-fair
West Sacramento Family Picnic
It’s the 2nd Annual Old West Sacramento Neighboorhood Family Picnic!
Memorial Park
18th Street & Delaware Avenue
401 Regent Street, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Festivities start at 11:00 am
https://www.oldwestsacpicnic.com/
Intergalactic Expo 2017
Do you like Star Wars? Star Trek? Things with the word “Star” in them, then this is the Expo for you! It’s the intergalactic Expo 2017…we have “old man Luke” (and a cosplayer as Rey) in the studio to tell us about it.
West Sacramento Community Center
1075 West Capitol Ave., (Corner of West Capitol and Merkeley) West Sacramento
May 21, 2017 at 10:00 am – 06:00 pm
Adult $10
Military/Students/Seniors/Bus Riders $8
Children (Age 12 and under) Free
VIP $20
Shop Dine and Bike Day
Shop, Dine and Bike Day asks families, singles, and people from all walks of life to ditch the car and get on their bikes to enjoy local eateries and boutiques.
https://mayisbikemonth.com
7th Annual Promenade of Mermaids
Come one, come all! Mermaids, mermen, pirates and all sea creatures are welcome to join the Sacramento Mermaids as they walk along the charming boardwalks of Old Sacramento! The Grand Marshal for 2017’s event will be Mermaid Atlantis.
Old Sacramento Riverfront Park
1000 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814
May 20, 2017, at 12:00 pm
Free
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/7th-annual-promenade-mermaids/
http://www.sacramentomermaids.com
Instagram: #sacramentomermaids
Email: sacramentomermaids@gmail.com
The Style Gunn
Celebrity stylist, Chantera Gunn of “The Style Gunn” is looking to make mommies feel good on the inside and out! She had a recent event in partnership with Nordstrom that was titled “Mommy Spring into Style” to make this possible.
http://www.thestylegunn.com
Johnathan Celestin
Singer-songwriter Johnathan Celestin (“Superman,” “12 Steps,” “Best of Me”) will headline the Wells Fargo Main Stage at the 3rd Annual Davis Pride Community Festival on Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Central Park in downtown Davis.
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Run/Walk for Equality at 9 am
Free Community Festival 11 am-4 pm
Davis Pride Festival 11 am
Johnathan Celestin on stage at 1:00 pm
Central Park
Strawberry Festival
It’s time to get Berried Alive at the 22nd annual Galt District Chamber of Commerce Strawberry Festival!
Market Grounds off Caroline Avenue in Galt
May 21, 2017 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m)
May 22, 2017 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m)
Entry fee $7
Kids 5 and under are free
Free Parking
http://GaltStrawberryFestival.com
Harley-Davidson Sacramento Mile
Come witness riders go 130+ mph around one of the most challenging tracks in the sport. The Sacramento Mile features the AFT Singles competition as well as the AFT Twins Competition, which pits the Harley-Davidson Factory Team against the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew. You won’t want to miss this!
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815
May 20, 2017 at 06:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Gates 3pm
http://sactomile.com/tickets/#/select