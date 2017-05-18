Daily List: 3 Rules for Throwback Thursday

It’s throwback Thursday! It’s so popular that there are over 40 million pictures tagged with #tbt on Instagram, another nearly 23 million with #throwbackthursday. It’s probably the most popular hashtag game ever. But that doesn’t mean everyone knows how to do it properly, or when it started – so that’s the daily list this morning!

Bike to Work Pit Stop

Sarcastic Mommy Lisa Munn

Elevate Art Contest

Arden Fair “Elevate” Art Contest

$2,500 Grand Prize Announced June 17

Oils For Weight Loss

Essential Symone

Weecooks Mommy Blog

Salvation Army Culinary

Hearing Impaired Basketball Players

Guinea Pigs

Name: Howard and George

Age: 1 month old

Sex: Males

Color: Brown and White and Black and White

Breed: American

Adoption Fee: $25

Can you say adorable? These two brothers are the perfect pair. Guinea pigs actually like living in pairs since they are very social creatures. Just make sure they are the same sex though! These two qualify as a perfect pair which means if you adopt both, the second guinea is 1/2 off. Guinea pigs make great pets, especially for kids. They don’t bite, can live to be between 4-5 years old and love to be held and petted.

Guinea pigs are not litter box trained so you do need to keep their cage clean. They will reward you with the cutest sounds ever!

Balsam Hill Florals

15% Off For Good Day Viewers

Life as Pioneer Woman

We’re previewing California Pioneer History Day (May 20th). Period reenactors and musical performances, wagon rides, doll and brick making, gold panning, Dutch oven cooking and even a “candy cannon” are all part of the fun during the free California Pioneer History Day. at the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma.

California Pioneer History Day

Saturday, May 20

9am-3pm

Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park

Coloma

Young Actors Stage West Side Story

24th Street Theater (Sierra 2)

2791 24th Street

Sacramento

Tomorrow – Sunday

May 26-28

*Showtimes Vary

$15

