CHP Investigating Fatal Crash South Of Rancho Cordova

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a fatal crash in rural Sacramento County Thursday morning.

The scene is near Sunrise and Chrysanthy Boulevards, south of Rancho Cordova.

California Highway Patrol says they responded a little before 7:30 a.m. to investigate a crash. Investigators believe the car was driving erratically, cutting in and out of lanes, leading up to the crash.

A total of three people were in the car. Two passengers have been transported to the hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.

Traffic along Sunrise Boulevard between Highway 50 and the Jackson Highway is affected. Avoid the area if possible.

More information to come.