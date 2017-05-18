Social Security Administration Releases Most Popular Baby Names Of 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of the most popular baby names from 2016.

The agency also broke the data down by state so you can see which baby names were the most popular in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon. To see the full list of most popular baby names in the U.S., and to search by state, by year, or by decade, CLICK HERE.

In 2016, the top 10 most popular baby boy and girl names in California were:

BOYS

1. Noah

2. Matthew

3. Ethan

4. Daniel

5. Sebastian

6. Jacob

7. Alexander

8. Liam

9. Julian

10. Benjamin

GIRLS

1. Mia

2. Sophia

3. Emma

4. Olivia

5. Isabella

6. Emily

7. Sofia

8. Camila

9. Ava

10. Abigail

In 2016, the top 10 most popular baby boy and girl names in the U.S. were:

BOYS

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. William

4. Mason

5. James

6. Benjamin

7. Jacob

8. Michael

9. Elijah

10. Ethan

GIRLS

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Sophia

5. Isabella

6. Mia

7. Charlotte

8. Abigail

9. Emily

10. Harper