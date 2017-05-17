Detectives: Women Stole Rent Checks, Cashed Them In Another State

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives in Modesto are on the lookout for several women accused of stealing rent checks.

The Modesto Police Department says the women were somehow able to break into multiple different property management companies in the area. The women would then steal rent checks.

Detectives have not revealed which property management companies the women hit.

Police say the women were able to cash the checks in another state.

Surveillance photos released by detectives on Wednesday clearly captured the women’s faces. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.