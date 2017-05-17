Outrage After 7-Year-Old Child With Special Needs Handcuffed By Police

DALLAS (AP) — The family of a 7-year-old Dallas boy says his outburst last week at school led to police handcuffing him and placing him in a behavioral health facility without notifying a parent.

An investigator hired by the family’s attorneys, David Ramirez, said Tuesday that the boy has hyperactivity and mood disorders. Ramirez says the boy became upset May 9 at his charter school, which called Dallas Independent School District Police.

Ramirez says the boy’s mother was later told he was in the Dallas Behavioral Healthcare Hospital. Ramirez says the boy was sedated and not released until Monday.

A school district spokeswoman says the actions by district police were their own and not a matter of district policy. District police didn’t return messages.

Ramirez says the boy’s outbursts are often triggered by teasing from other children.

