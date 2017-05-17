Broadway Closing Sunday Morning For Street Fair

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One of Sacramento’s main thoroughfares is about to see a major transformation this weekend.

On Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, Broadway will be closed to cars and open to bikes, pedestrians, and 1.5 miles of street activity. It’s all part of a global movement to get people more engaged, more active and will hopefully give a boost to the Broadway district

“If you can imagine this busy street empty without cars, then picture a big inflatable soccer field from Street Soccer USA, and activities, bands — many restaurants are gonna open their doors,” said Erika Bjork of the Greater Broadway District.

Open street events have been popping up in cities around the country — even across the world — and Sacramento is now joining this movement.

“There are multiple studies that show when you have bike- and pedestrian-friendly districts, it actually increases traffic to your businesses,” said Bjork.

“There are a lot of great restaurants and businesses, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase what Broadway has,” said Owen Largent with New Helvetia Brewing.

“It will give people a chance to slow down and enjoy the space,” said local Sarah Larson.

Closures include:

Broadway between Riverside Boulevard to 26th Street

26th Avenue between Broadway and 2nd Avenue

2nd Avenue between 26th Avenue and Broadway

“There will be some signage around the area to help direct you to the different events,” said Luke with Uptown Studios.

The concept is to give the streets back to the people. So, from yoga on the street to dancers, bicycle demos, and street performers, the morning will be filled with activities for the whole family.

Businesses including Uptown Studios and New Helvetia Brewing are participating.

“It will be nice to see the entire street packed with people,” said Largent.

“I’m looking at the traffic and wondering how it’s gonna work with all these people…but we’ll see,” said Sara Kern.

The city recently made investments to transform the Broadway district, and organizers hope Sunday Street will have an impact.

“For people to come here and experience Broadway and see what’s here now and what could be possible will be a really great opportunity for the city,” said New Helvetia Brewing Founder, David Gull.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the event. For more information For more information visit:

Here’s a link to Open Street events around the country: http://www.streetfilms.org/dvds-and-high-res-video-file-downloads/