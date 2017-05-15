Police: Man Lying On Park Bench In Southern California Set On Fire

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of setting another man on fire in a Southern California park.

Police in Santa Paula say witnesses reported that the victim had been lying on a park bench Saturday when someone beat him, poured a flammable liquid on him and then lit him on fire.

The man was taken to a hospital and later transferred to a burn center in Los Angeles. He suffered burns to more than half his body and was in critical condition Sunday night.

The Ventura County Star newspaper reports the attacker was seen leaving the park on a bicycle.

Witnesses led police to a suspect, 35-year-old Jorge Chavez, who could face charges including attempted murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Investigators have not named a possible motive.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.