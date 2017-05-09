Search On For Modesto Man Suspected Of Child Molestation

May 9, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are searching for man suspected of child molestation.

Kevin Robertson, a 37-year-old Modesto resident, was last seen fleeing from officers in the Madera area. Modesto police say he is wanted on charges of molesting a child under the age of 10.

Police say the child Robertson is suspected of molesting lived with him.

Roberston was driving a blue 1994 Chevy S10 with the California license plate number 62607F1.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.

