Body Found In Feather River Identified As Alycia Yeoman’s

LIVE OAK (CBS13) – The body found in the Feather River over the weekend has been identified as that of a missing Yuba College student.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Alycia Yeoman’s body was found near the Live Oak Recreation Park on Sunday. Detectives say the body was identified through dental records.

Authorities are still investigating how Yeoman died.

Yeoman had been missing since late March. She was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Yuba City on March 30. Her truck was found four days later down a levee along the Feather River in Live Oak stuck in a muddy orchard.

Surveillance video later surfaced from a nearby farm captured Yeoman’s truck driving up a road and onto the levee.

Sunday, a fisherman found a body along the Feather River. The body was near where Yeoman’s truck and phone were found earlier.

Yeoman was a Gridley resident who was attending classes at Yuba College. Friends started to worry about her wellbeing after she didn’t show up to work the day after she was last seen leaving her friend’s home.