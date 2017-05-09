ACLU Warns Californians About Travel To Texas Over Sanctuary City Ban

SACRAMENTO (CBS) – The American Civil Liberties Union of California is warning Californians traveling to Texas to “anticipate the possible violation of their constitutional rights when stopped by law enforcement,” after the state approved a law banning sanctuary cities.

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law SB4, which would punish local governments that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“Let’s face it, the reason why so many people come to America is because we are a nation of laws and Texas is doing its part to keep it that way,” Abbott said.

The ACLU said it is concerned the law could lead to widespread racial profiling and illegal arrests. Lawyers with the group said they are planning to challenge SB4 in court.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.